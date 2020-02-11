DataStax Opens Registration for World’s Largest Apache Cassandra™ NoSQL Event

Hear How Enterprises are Modernizing with Kubernetes, Hybrid and Multi Cloud; Keynotes from Rob Carter, CIO FedEx and Corey Quinn, The Duckbill Group

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataStax today announced that registration is now open for Accelerate 2020 in San Diego (May 11-13, 2020) and London (June 2-3, 2020). Accelerate attendees will gain insight into how leading companies are using NoSQL, share best practices, and discover what’s on the horizon for DataStax products as well as Apache Cassandra. The conference will feature speakers from global leaders such as Adobe, Alibaba, Capital One, Cisco, Confluent, Constant Contact, Dell.com, Deloitte, Ericsson, FedEx, GE Digital, ING, Intuit, Target, Visa, and more.

“NoSQL is taking over the world,” said Cate Lochead, CMO at DataStax. “Without NoSQL, you can’t scale, perform or move at the speed your business needs to move to survive. At Accelerate, enterprises and users will learn first hand how to modernize their business and skillset to be part of the NoSQL wave.”

Click to Tweet: What are you waiting for? #DataStaxAccelerate San Diego and London registration now open! Don’t miss amazing keynotes in San Diego from #FedEx #CIO Rob Carter & @QuinnyPig at the world’s largest #cassandra #NoSQL event! Register today: https://www.datastax.com/accelerate

The three-day event in San Diego will include hands-on workshops, exclusively sponsored by AWS and designed for Cassandra developers, architects, and administrators. Many of the world’s top CIOs will share how they are transforming business with cloud native technologies and ecosystems that include Kubernetes, Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, and more. Additionally, the project chair for Apache Cassandra will provide a keynote on the upcoming release of Apache Cassandra 4.0.

Accelerate San Diego attendees will also hear keynotes from:

Rob Carter, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Office, FedEx

Corey Quinn, Cloud Economist, The Duckbill Group

Nate McCall, Apache Cassandra Chair

Chet Kapoor, CEO, DataStax

Jonathan Ellis, Technology, DataStax

Ed Anuff, Product, DataStax

Sam Ramji, Strategy, DataStax

Denise Gosnell, Chief Data Officer, DataStax

In addition, breakout sessions for both Accelerate San Diego and London will be decided by an elite Call For Papers committee, including:

Vinay Chella, Cassandra committer from Netflix

Dikang Gu, Cassandra committer from Instagram

Dinesh Joshi, Cassandra committer from Apple

Aaron Ploetz, NoSQL Engineering Lead from Target

Nate McCall, Apache Cassandra Chair

The DataStax Accelerate Diversity Scholarship Program, also announced today, provides financial support to people from traditionally underrepresented and/or marginalized groups in technology and/or open source communities. Scholarship applications are due on Friday, March 6, 2020.

“Our goal is to provide the best content and experience for everyone interested in learning how NoSQL enables business agility. By launching our new diversity scholarship, we are ensuring just that. We are 100 percent committed to having fully inclusive events at both San Diego and London. We look forward to the great discussions and learnings that happen when you bring the NoSQL, Cassandra community, and DataStax customers together,” concluded Lochead.

The San Diego conference will be held at the beautiful Loews Coronado Bay Resort on May 11-13, 2020. Register here for the San Diego event.

The London conference will be held at 133 Houndsditch on June 2-3, 2020. Register here for the London event.

Resources:

DataStax Accelerate 2020 Conference

Video: The World’s Largest Apache Cassandra™ NoSQL Event

Blog: Who’s Ready for Accelerate 2020? Registration is Now Open for San Diego and London

Blog: DataStax Accelerate Expands to London in June 2020

Blog: Contributing to the Cassandra Community With Your Story

Blog: DataStax Accelerate 2019 Rewind: IBM (Watch Video)

About DataStax

DataStax is the company behind the leading NoSQL database built on and Apache Cassandra™. DataStax helps enterprises and users scale, perform and move at the speed businesses need to survive. DataStax is an experienced partner in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments and offers a suite of distributed data management products, cloud services, and developer tools. We make it easy for enterprises and users to deliver killer apps that crush the competition. More than 400 of the world’s leading enterprises including Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build modern applications that can be deployed across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

© 2019 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Contacts

Francisca Fanucchi



Public Relations



DataStax



+1 415-299-1558



Francisca.Fanucchi@DataStax.com