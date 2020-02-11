CyberArk Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

CyberArk Extends SaaS Leadership for Privileged Access Management

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudSecurity—CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination, earning SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

Delivering the industry’s most complete Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio for privileged access management, CyberArk is the partner of choice for modern enterprises working to reduce risk and improve operational efficiency across cloud and hybrid IT environments. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager (SaaS) and CyberArk Privilege Cloud have both achieved compliance with the relevant trust services criteria as a result of a successful SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

The SOC 2 report provides assurance that service commitments and system requirements pertaining to the controls a service organization has in place relevant to Common Criteria/security and confidentiality of the systems used to process user data and the confidentiality of the information processed can be achieved. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination indicates that selected CyberArk infrastructure, software, people, data, processes and procedures have been formally reviewed.

CyberArk Privilege Cloud delivers privileged access management as a service and enables organizations to continuously discover and manage privileged credentials across the enterprise, as well as records and audits privileged sessions to meet compliance requirements. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager protects against credential theft on Windows and Mac endpoints, utilizing just-in-time capabilities to mitigate risk and reduce operational friction.

“A strong privileged access management strategy is essential to strengthening an organization’s overall security posture and to achieving compliance with important industry regulations,” said Chen Bitan, Chief Product Officer, CyberArk. “As infrastructure evolves and privileged accounts proliferate, it is critical for our customers to know they can rely on CyberArk to provide the safeguards needed to help prevent and mitigate security threats and support data privacy. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is further testament to our team’s technology leadership and commitment to improving security for our customers.”

The SOC 2 examination was conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE (“A-LIGN”), an independent auditing firm, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

