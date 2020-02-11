Canopy Releases Significant Practice Management Product Feature Updates

New updates will further boost accountant productivity this tax season

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for tax and accounting professionals, today announced new updates that enhance functionality of its product suite and further ease an accountant’s workload as they head into the 2019 tax year.

“ We know tax season is generally the busiest time of year for accounting professionals,” shared Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer, Canopy. “ We’ve been working hard developing key new features and functions to ensure this tax season is the most productive for our Canopy users and their clients.”

New features and updates include:

Canopy Desktop Assistant “Scan To” Complementing the recently added print-to functionality, enabling users to print files directly to folders within Canopy, is the new “scan to” functionality in the same tool. Once the Desktop Assistant is downloaded, users can print or scan documents directly to Canopy.

Global Client Request Creation During the tax season, accountants are in touch with clients more than ever. With the new global client request feature, Canopy has made sending a client request seamless and organized. Users can create client requests as their own separate tasks or as a subtask from the global add icon.

New Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) Credit Pricing With updated pricing on KBA credits for e-sign, Canopy users will now only pay $1.25 per signature, nearly a 50 percent decrease from the previous pricing. Additionally, within the next month, users will be able to purchase KBA credits directly in Canopy, saving time during tax season.

Mobile App Updates Canopy has added new capabilities to its Client Portal mobile app for clients of users to complete the e-signature process. iOS users can now scan documents directly to the client portal from their phones. Document scanning in the client portal app will be available to Android users later this tax season.

New Projects Dashboard With the new projects dashboard in Canopy’s Practice Management software, Canopy users can track the time spent on specific services. Users can also create a new project, add assignees, designate services, and distribute budgeted project hours all from one place. The projects dashboard will be available this month.

Transcript Feature Enhancements Users can now save transcripts to contact files, and additional enhancements to the download and print options were also released.



