World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Returns With Double Points

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning loyalty program, announced the return of Bonus Journeys, a global promotion providing World of Hyatt members opportunities to accelerate point earnings this year. Bonus Journeys advances care for World of Hyatt members by helping them earn points quickly to start enjoying the rewards they value most.

Promotion Details

Beginning today, World of Hyatt members can register to earn thousands of Bonus Points from February 15 through May 15, 2020 at over 1,000 participating locations worldwide starting with their second stay during that period:

All members can earn Double Points on eligible spend at: More than 875 Hyatt hotels across 17 brands such as Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and Grand Hyatt. 10+ participating MGM Resorts destinations including Bellagio®, Aria® and more. More than 300 participating Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotels in markets like Croatia, Turks & Caicos and Denmark. Over 300 Lindblad Expedition experiences to Antarctica, the Galapagos and beyond.

Plus, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers and Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn an additional 1,500 Bonus Points for each qualifying stay that includes a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night (also starting with the second stay).

To participate, travelers must:

Be a World of Hyatt member and register for Bonus Journeys before March 31, 2020 by visiting hyatt.com/bonusjourneys (membership is complimentary).

Include your World of Hyatt membership number with your reservation

Stay at participating locations with a checkout date between February 15 and May 15, 2020

Use a World of Hyatt Credit Card or Hyatt Credit Card for each qualifying stay that includes a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night (starting with the second stay) to earn the additional Credit Card bonus.

“We’re excited to introduce our latest version of Bonus Journeys, as we’ve heard from members how much they appreciate the ability to be even more rewarded for their stays across our 17 distinctive hotel brands and three strategic alliances,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “We care for our most loyal guests by helping them earn points quickly to be able to use them on rewards they value most – like redeeming points for a city adventure at Thompson Washington D.C. or for a beachy escape to Park Hyatt St. Kitts. We look forward to caring for our members no matter where their travels take them.”

More Ways to Earn with World of Hyatt

This promotion is on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying stays, dining, spa experiences and more. Points will add up quickly so members can enjoy the rewards they love most, like free nights and upgrades, FIND experiences, adventures with Lindblad Expeditions, spa and fitness classes at Exhale locations, and much more. Please see full promotion terms below for the maximum number of points available under this promotion.

Furthermore, World of Hyatt members’ travel can add up to even more with additional member-exclusive offers that are combinable with the Bonus Journeys global promotion, including:

Unlock More Benefits with the World of Hyatt Credit Card

In addition to earning more Bonus Points, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can make the most out of their Hyatt loyalty by unlocking even more benefits for how they live, work and travel. From wellbeing to transportation to dining, World of Hyatt Cardmembers can be rewarded for their spend across all dimensions of their lives, making it easier to elevate their status and earn free nights. In addition to these valuable card benefits, new Cardmembers have access to a rich welcome offer, with benefits including:

New World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn up to 50,000 Bonus Points (equivalent of up to 10 free nights at a category 1 Hyatt hotel) on qualifying purchases. Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening; earn an additional 25,000 Bonus Points after spending $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening.

Existing Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can upgrade to the World of Hyatt Credit Card at any time here.

The World of Credit Card has an annual fee of $95. For more information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card, visit here.

For full promotion details please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brands on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt’s wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Offer Terms:

Double Points bonus: You must be a member of World of Hyatt and register for the promotion between February 5 and March 31, 2020 to participate. To join World of Hyatt, and to register for promotion visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys. All eligible paid stays under this promotion must occur after registration and have a checkout date between February 15 and May 15, 2020 (“Promotion Period”). Beginning on your second eligible stay, you will receive double points per eligible stay at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations and Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotels. Maximum 100,000 Bonus Points may be earned for the Double Points bonus during Promotion Period.

Hyatt and World of Hyatt Credit Card additional bonus: Beginning on your second eligible stay during the Promotion Period, you will receive an additional 1,500 Bonus Points per eligible stay, starting with your second stay, that includes a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night during the Promotion Period. World of Hyatt will only fulfill the promotion for eligible stays completed after your registration date. Maximum 100,000 Bonus Points may be earned for the Hyatt and World of Hyatt Credit Card bonus during the promotion period.

Only Base Points are doubled, and all points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion, an “Eligible Stay” is defined as any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate for at least one night of their stay. Stays on consecutive nights at the same hotel will constitute one stay. Only the room occupied by the Member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after your qualifying stay for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion with a suitable substitute promotion of equal value (if legally required) at any time due to actual circumstances. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2020 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your World of Hyatt account and will not appear on your credit card statement.

