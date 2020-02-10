Industry Luminaries Join the NEDAS 2020 Advisory Council

Communications Infrastructure Convergence Thought Leaders Align to Collaborate and Educate on Industry Challenges, Trends and Opportunities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEDAS, a grassroots association located at the intersection of wireline and wireless with a goal of improving communications infrastructure to the edge for buildings, municipalities, public safety, enterprise and more, is pleased to announce its 2020 Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is comprised of 16 industry luminaries that will guide, shape and advise NEDAS as it aims to facilitate a ubiquitously connected world through education and collaboration. The Council will identify topics of interest and optimize NEDAS’s yearly events to maximize networking, education and growth potential for participating individuals and companies.

Each year, NEDAS hosts four annual events and four industry webinars. The community is updated bi-weekly via the NEDAS newsletter, which features industry news and events and provides access to resources, ensuring subscribers stay in tune with industry news. NEDAS’s most recent event was the NEDAS D.C. Symposium, which took place on November 21, 2019. To view the list of events for 2020, please click here.

Introducing the NEDAS 2020 Advisory Council:

Aubrey Blosser, Senior Program Manager, Cloud Supply Chain at Microsoft. Aubrey has more than 10 years of experience in strategic sourcing and program planning with Microsoft.

Laurie Caruso, Founder & CEO of Safe-Fi Technologies. Laurie brings more than 26 years of experience in the telecommunications industry overseeing large system deployments as well as consulting to property owners and communities on how to build safer buildings.

Michael Cassell, CTO & Co-Owner of Communications Electronic. Michael leverages diverse experience with public safety, wireless service and DAS deployment.

Carrie Charles, President of Broadstaff. Carrie is an experienced business and career coach, entrepreneur, speaker and more.

Douglas Fishman, Director of DAS Design and Implementation for SQUAN. Douglas is a wireless industry veteran who is widely respected for his DAS expertise.

Ezra Hug, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Boingo Wireless and the founder of NEDAS. Ezra is a 20-year wireless veteran who has built oDAS, D-RAN, Small Cell and macro networks throughout North America.

Nicole Miller, Senior Managing Director for Savills. To date, Nicole has executed more than 3 million square feet of lease transactions for an impressive roster of prestigious clients, handling the real estate needs of non-profit associations, law firms, AEC firms and more.

Andy Penley, VP of Wireless Solutions at ZenFi Networks. Andy has extensive experience in telecommunications, including 3G, LTE, 4G, antennas, radio frequency (RF) and sales.

Nick Stello, SVP of Information Technology for Vornado Realty Trust. Nick is a seasoned Real Estate Information Technology executive possessing leadership and vision garnered from serving a broad array of corporate IT functions.

Steven Strickland, Executive Director of Eastern U.S. Sales for ExteNet. An experienced professional in telecommunications and technology, Steven works closely with mobile network operators, real estate owners and enterprises to deliver tomorrow’s connectivity today.

Gary Terrill, Engineer Manager, Enterprise Network at Freddie Mac. As a tech industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience, Gary possesses in-depth knowledge of the industry’s emerging technologies, as well as their commercial applications and required operational disciplines.

Laurie Turck, Director of Business Development for Advantage Engineers. Laurie is an accomplished technology sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the telecom industry, dedicated to developing strong partnerships with wireless, wireline and government customers.

Ari Zoldan, Chairman of Quantum Media Group and Chair of the Media and Development committee for The Zahn Center for Innovation at City College. Ari serves as a frequent resource for multiple media outlets, covering technology, media and business trends.

The Council is led by NEDAS co-chairs Ilissa Miller and Steve Yapsuga:

Ilissa Miller, CEO of iMiller Public Relations, Co-Founder of the Independent Data Center Alliance and President and co-chair of NEDAS. Ilissa brings more than 20 years of industry experience in product management, marketing, sales and public relations to her role with NEDAS.

Steve Yapsuga, Director of Sales for the Eastern U.S. at Comba Telecom and co-chair of NEDAS. Steve has extensive skills as a tenured marketing and business technologist leader in the wireless industry.

NEDAS also recently welcomed Lou Traiforos as its new Vice President of Business Development. Lou brings over thirty years of telecom, marketing and recruiting experience to his role and has demonstrated success driving multimillion dollar revenue growth for his clients across a variety of practices.

“We are honored to welcome new additions to the NEDAS Advisory Council for 2020, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work with such a caliber of executives, all of whom helped shaped NEDAS into the source of progress and innovation that it is regarded as today,” comments Ilissa Miller, President of NEDAS. “Advisory Council members are integral to the continued success of NEDAS, and each and every participant plays a pivotal role in ensuring that we can facilitate the connectivity of tomorrow by promoting collaboration across the communications ecosystem today.”

“Bringing a vast array of insightful and vital knowledge to the table, this group will underscore and enhance NEDAS’s value for members, as well as optimize its focus on and delivery of healthy debate, productive conversation and networking at the intersection of wireless and wireline,” states Steve Yapsuga, Co-Chair of NEDAS and its Advisory Council. “By supporting and guiding the association’s programs and events, each member of this year’s Advisory Council will drive innovation and collective success across the world of communications.”

NEDAS is funded and supported through its annual and event sponsorships. To learn more about the benefits of NEDAS sponsorship, please click here. NEDAS events are managed and organized in partnership with iMiller Public Relations. For more information about NEDAS, please visit www.nedas.com.

Individuals interested in the NEDAS community or in any NEDAS events are welcome to contact info@nedas.com to learn how to get involved.

About NEDAS

NEDAS sits at the intersection of the wireline and wireless industries where interconnectivity is key to enabling the connected world. With the Internet of Things and mobility stretching the limits of today’s wireless infrastructure, new solutions and technologies must be deployed to enable the ability to communicate anything, anywhere at anytime. NEDAS fosters industry development through programs that drive discussions and debates through educational and networking events that encourage collaboration, public outreach and enablement for today’s connected world. NEDAS programs are influenced by its Industry-led Advisory Council and are supported by Annual Sponsors including 2020’s Headline Sponsor: ExteNet Systems; Platinum Sponsors: Advantage Engineers and ZenFi Networks, and Gold Sponsors: Anritsu, CSquared Systems, Cobham Wireless, Communications Electronics, Corning, FiberLight, SQUAN, Wireless Supply and Bronze Sponsor: BroadStaff. For more information, visit http://www.nedas.com.

