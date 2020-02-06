Petco, Lowe’s, Sonic Automotive & Ta-Ta Supermarkets Honored at MicroStrategy World™ 2020

Market Leaders Celebrated for their HyperIntelligence®-Enabled, Innovative & Impactful Analytics Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MSTR #MSTR—MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today presented MicroStrategy Customer Awards to Petco, Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Sonic Automotive, and Ta-Ta Supermarkets. These leaders were recognized for their exemplary use of the MicroStrategy platform at MicroStrategy World 2020, taking place this week at the Universal Orlando Resort, in Orlando, Florida.

“Today we celebrate several leading companies who have transformed and accelerated their businesses by implementing a compelling variety and scale of analytics, mobility, and HyperIntelligence applications,” said Phong Le, Senior Executive Vice President and COO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We’re thrilled to honor these companies for having distinguished themselves in how they use the MicroStrategy platform and our breakthrough HyperIntelligence product to solve real business problems and drive greater business value and productivity across the enterprise.”

The winners of this year’s MicroStrategy Customer Awards are:

Petco

As a leading pet specialty retailer with more 1,500 stores, Petco is leveraging MicroStrategy for its ongoing digital transformation with a MicroStrategy Mobile library app called The Hub. The Hub provides frontline employees with the data insights they need to make day-to-day operational decisions on their iOS devices so they can best serve the needs of pets and pet parents.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s uses smart mobile devices to empower associates to efficiently access real-time data without leaving the sales floor or losing engagement with the customer. Lowe’s leveraged MicroStrategy to create the device’s store walk application, which helps drive a more efficient, strategic store review process. The application allows store managers to optimize store floor performance by evaluating productivity by department and by associate. These smart devices are a significant step toward driving operational productivity in stores and allowing Lowe’s associates to spend more time with the customer and less time on tasking.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, a leading automotive retailer, operates 95 dealerships spread across 12 states and 21 major metropolitan markets. Sonic Automotive has deployed HyperIntelligence within its business segment that sources their used vehicle inventory from online auctions. A majority of these online auctions are settled within seconds and HyperIntelligence has allowed their buyers to take advantage of time-sensitive opportunities using analytical data delivered to their monitors just when they need it. HyperIntelligence lets Sonic Automotive’s buyers spend more time buying high-quality vehicles for its consumers and less time researching ahead of the auction.

Ta-Ta Supermarkets

As a leading supermarket chain in Uruguay with 120 stores nationwide, Ta-Ta Supermarkets leverages MicroStrategy for its entire user community to interact with important KPIs and make timely sales and inventory decisions. Ta-Ta Supermarkets built DataCafe, an interactive space of touchscreen displays that project dossiers containing data on more than 30,000 store products. In addition to the touchscreen displays, store employees can intuitively access dossiers and act on insights via their mobile devices with MicroStrategy Mobile. DataCafe helps employees easily interact with essential product data in order to better manage store inventory to have the right product at the right time and the right price to serve its customer needs.

