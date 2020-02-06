Aragon Research Positions Bigtincan in the Leader Section of the Globe for Sales Enablement

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bigtincan, the leader in mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020. Bigtincan’s placement was reflected through its strong focus on mobile-first sales capabilities, document generation to accelerate information flow and a strong digital sales coaching and learning (SCL) offering.

Now in its third year, the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms covers the 17 technology providers that allow an enterprise to manage all aspects and touchpoints of the sales process. These providers allow sales professionals to manage and share content in a multitude of forms; communicate with the customer via email, phone, messaging, and video; and understand engagement via advanced content analytics 1. Leaders are identified as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

“The need for sales tools has never been greater than today, and in response, sales enablement platforms have become the new digital work hub for sales teams,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. “Bigtincan has seen success in the market by strategically approaching innovation and evolving to focus on both sales and service.”

Today’s sales teams are under pressure to deliver results and sales enablement platforms (SEPs) are their new work hub that can provide them with a competitive advantage. As the world shifts to digital selling, sales teams need better ways to reach their customers to get deals over the goal line. Sales leaders are also demanding more automation, and SEPs deliver on both of these fronts.

Bigtincan provides instant access to sales content, microlearning, video coaching, document automation and internal communications for both sales and services use cases. The platform functions seamlessly on iOS, Android, and Windows devices offline as well in any connected browser. The same experience is mirrored to automatically display content at the opportunity stage in CRM and inside email programs.

“At Bigtincan, we’ve watched the sales enablement industry continue to expand over the last few years to address the needs of both sales and service teams on-the-go,” said Patrick Welch, President and CMO of Bigtincan. “As we’ve continued to make strategic acquisitions and product updates to meet these expectations, we are honored to be identified by Aragon as a Leader in the sales enablement category.”

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology’s ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry’s premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

