PRSA-NY Announces 2020 Big Apple Awards, Themed ‘Building Bridges to the Future’

Entries Open To All Industry Professionals In The Tri-State Area

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigAppleAwards–The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY), the premier organization serving communications and public relations professionals in the New York metropolitan and Tri-State area, opened entries today for the 2020 Big Apple Awards. Now in its 33rd year, the Big Apple Awards recognizes excellence in public relations in more than 100 categories, a reflection of the scope of the field. Nominees can learn more and enter at www.prsany.org.

This year’s theme, “Building Bridges to the Future”, ushers in a bold and bright new decade brimming with opportunities to showcase how instrumental public relations professionals will be in the future of the evolving market place. PRSA-NY encourages all communications colleagues to consider submitting an entry. Whether an agency campaign, in-house/corporate/internal team, freelancer, nonprofit organization, or government agency, there is sure to be an appropriate category! The Big Apple Awards is open to both PRSA-NY members and non-members, across the Tri-State region.

“The Big Apple Awards is a chance for top PR and communications professionals to showcase the relevance and importance of our role in today’s volatile and evolving society. It allows practitioners to come together to do more than just celebrate work but to also learn from each other and seek insights that will continue to elevate our voice and value in a multi-integrated marketing world,” said Kellie Jelencovich, PRSA-NY President.

Award categories encompass a broad spectrum of communications functions and disciplines, including Best Use of Research, Evaluation and Metrics, Digital Media, Influencer Campaigns, Website and Corporate Social Responsibility. Included are opportunities to honor rising talent as well.

“We are extremely proud to be in the fourth year of recognizing the talents of changemakers who are truly exceptional within their field of communications with the 15 Under 35 awards. What’s more, as we work toward a more diverse and inclusive profession, we are pleased to share that we are expanding our Leadership in Diversity awards to not only recognize companies and agencies delivering on inclusive initiatives but also individuals as well. As we continue to recognize excellence and leading initiatives, we are supporting our industry as we are building bridges to the future,” Jelencovich added.

The Big Apple Awards recognizes the accomplishments and talents of a range of professionals, showcased in its annual 15 Under 35 Awards. These are nominated separately but recognized during the same event. Introduced in 2016, the 15 Under 35 Awards are chosen by a panel of distinguished industry judges as representing the “Best of the Best” in public relations practitioners. Nominations are open to anyone 35 and under who works in communications in the New York metro and Tri-State areas, and has at least five years of PR experience. There is no entry fee to participate.

All winners will be honored at the Big Apple Awards Gala on June 16, 2020 at The Edison Ballroom in Manhattan.

About the Big Apple Awards and PRSA-NY

PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1987 to celebrate excellence in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honor innovative and strategic PR campaigns and projects.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. The mission of the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is to lead, educate, connect, mentor and inspire public relations and communications professionals at all levels to advance their knowledge, skills and careers. We are committed to diversity and inclusion in all we do.

Contacts

Wendy Steinberg



Vice President of Marketing, PRSA-NY



wendy.steinberg@riverspringhealth.org or 917-855-1491