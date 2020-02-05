    • News

    Kraft Launches Big Bowls of Mac & Cheese Ahead of Valentine’s Day, so Parents Can Get Kids Fed, Get Them to Bed and Get It On

    Posted on

    Even More Noodles & Cheese to Make a Deliciously Easy Dinner in Just 3.5 Minutes

    PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valentine’s Day should be the most romantic holiday of the year, but some parents admit that kids put a wedge in candlelit dinners and alone time. In fact, 86% of parents want to get intimate with their partner this Valentine’s Day but claim children will prevent 1 out of 4 of them from actually getting it on*. That’s why Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is giving parents a chance to win new Big Bowls before they hit stores nationwide.


    New Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Big Bowls have even more of your favorite mac & cheese to make a deliciously cheesy and easy dinner in just three and a half minutes – just add water.

    “We decided to launch our new Kraft Big Bowls early to give parents what they really want on Valentine’s Day, some time to get it on, “said Kelsey Cooperstein, Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz. “Kraft Big Bowls is an easy and kid-pleasing dinner solution with even more cheese and noodles than our microwavable Easy Mac cups, so parents can put their kids to bed and enjoy a night of romance.”

    Starting today, parents can visit http://www.kraftmacisforlovers.com to enter for a chance to win Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Big Bowls in time for Valentine’s Day. Along with the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Big Bowls, parents will receive some romantic goodies which includes candles, rose petals and a card – all in the spirit of getting kids to bed and setting the mood for parents.

    Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Big Bowls are available online February 15 and at other national retailers starting in March.

    Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNlrP_mb1CA&feature=youtu.be and join the conversation with Kraft on Instagram @kraft_macandcheese, Twitter @kraftmacncheese, and Facebook @kraftmacaroniandcheese, using #KraftMacIsForLovers.

    Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. (excluding AK & HI), 18 years of age and older or who have reached the age of majority in his or her state of residence. Sweepstakes starts 12:00 AM CT on 2/5/2020 and ends 2:59 PM CT on 2/9/2020. Void where prohibited. Visit KraftMacIsForLovers.com for Official Rules and to enter. Sponsor: Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

    *December 2019, online panel survey based on 450 US parents

    ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

    For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    Contacts

    Brooke Scher Mogan

    ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

    212-230-1800

    kraftheinz@alisonbrodmc.com

    Lynne Galia

    The Kraft Heinz Company

    847-646-4396

    Lynne.galia@kraftheinz.com

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!