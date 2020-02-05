Break Up (and Make Up) U.S.A.: goPuff Finds the Spiciest, Most Romantic and Not-So-Much Cities Across the Country

The digital convenience retailer analyzed Valentine’s Day sales data on everything from flowers to spicy snacks to chocolate to find America’s most (be)loved cities;

Special Valentine’s Day items – like a bouquet of a half-dozen roses – can be delivered in minutes

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spice things up this Valentine’s Day! goPuff, the world’s fastest-growing digital convenience retailer, dug deep into 2019 Valentine’s Day sales data (and their hearts) to identify the country’s “most romantic city,” “spiciest city” and even the city most prone to break-ups. From chocolate to ice cream purchases (a post-break up essential), goPuff narrowed in on cities that demonstrated their need for these items on the most romantic day of the year – Valentine’s Day.





Based on 2019 sales data, those U.S. cities feeling the love (or lack thereof) on Feb. 14 include:

Whether you’re suffering from a heartbreak, have a new flame in your life and need a last-minute gift, or simply want a sweet or salty treat, goPuff is a one-stop-shop for all Valentine’s Day needs. In fact, from Feb. 12 – 14, consumers will be able to score iconic Valentine’s Day gifts – such as a bouquet of half-dozen roses (back by popular demand), classic chocolate candy favorites and even champagne in some markets – that can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes via goPuff.com or the goPuff app for iOS and Android.

About goPuff

goPuff is a digital convenience retailer replacing the need for convenience stores. Through centrally located facilities, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. As the fastest-growing, most affordable delivery service on the market, goPuff operates from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and 24/7 in some areas to bring you what you need, when you need it. goPuff also offers beer, wine and liquor in select locations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff currently operates in over 150 U.S. locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. To learn more, visit gopuff.com.

