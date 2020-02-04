MicroStrategy World™ 2020 to Empower Analytics Leaders with a Vision for Intelligence Everywhere™

New MicroStrategy 2020™ Platform to Help Organizations Bring Intelligence to Their Users & Applications

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MSTR #MSTR—MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today kicked off its 23rd annual user conference, MicroStrategy World 2020, taking place this week at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Fla. During the conference, MicroStrategy World attendees will get an exclusive first look at the newest features and capabilities of the Company’s flagship intelligence platform, MicroStrategy 2020, and HyperIntelligence®. Anyone can register to watch the MicroStrategy World 2020 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #analytics2020.

“This week, analytics leaders will convene at our annual user conference to explore strategies and solutions that empower their organizations with data. We’ll unveil our new MicroStrategy 2020 platform and demonstrate the power of HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology designed to bring intelligence to each user and application,” said Saurabh Abhyankar, Executive Vice President, Marketing, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, MicroStrategy 2020 also advances our open approach by delivering trusted data to BI and data science tools such as Jupyter Notebook and RStudio. World 2020 will bring together thought leaders and data practitioners from all over the world to join MicroStrategy on the journey toward Intelligence Everywhere.”

Conference attendees will be able to customize their agenda from more than 160 hands-on educational sessions, workshops, and customer and partner sessions, and see real-world use cases of HyperIntelligence, designed to unleash greater business value and productivity across user communities, applications, and organizations. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to learn, network, and celebrate their analytics achievements, with a robust conference agenda that includes:

Visionary Keynote Speakers Sharing Technology & Techniques to Enable Intelligence Everywhere



Hear from market leaders that have deployed HyperIntelligence to help significantly boost speed, productivity, and efficiency. Attend keynotes from MicroStrategy senior executives, including Michael J. Saylor, Chairman, President, and CEO and New York Times best-selling author of The Mobile Wave: How Mobile Intelligence Will Change Everything, and Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President & CTO, who will give a futures presentation outlining the Company’s technology roadmap.

60+ Customer Speakers Who Are Pushing the Bounds of Enterprise Analytics

Hear best practices and expert insights from leading brands and influencers on how to use, present, democratize, and even monetize data. Customer speakers include Adler; Arcos Dorados; Aristocrat Technologies; Banco Hipotecario; Biffa; Cisco Meraki; Clarín; The Co-operators; Cox Automotive; Deutsche Telekom; Estrella Galicia; Freddie Mac; Gambling.com; George Mason University; IQVIA; John Hancock RPS; Los Alamos National Laboratory; Maersk; McDonald’s Mesoamérica; Mercado Libre; Nedbank; Onyx CenterSource; Orizon; Overstock.com; Palmers Textil AG; PetSmart; Prisma; Quotient Technology, Inc.; Ropes and Gray LLP; Sanitas Health Insurance; SCP Health; Slovenian Steel Industry; Sonic Automotive; SWIFT; Swiss Railways; Ta-Ta Supermarkets; Takeda; Talen Energy; Telefónica Vivo; Thomson Reuters; Trillium Community Health Plan; Truphone; Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Visa; VisiQuate; Vivint Solar; Wunderman Thompson Health; and Yahoo Japan Corporation.

Education and Certification Opportunities to Advance Professional Development

Participate in two training courses and three certification opportunities for Analyst and Application Architects. World attendees can register for any of these programs at no additional cost. In addition, the MicroStrategy Education team is delivering 15 hands-on workshop sessions across a variety of technical topics.

Tech Talks to Optimize Your MicroStrategy Implementation



Sign up for one-on-one discussions with MicroStrategy experts to discuss best practices and develop success strategies for adopting MicroStrategy 2020, optimizing platform performance, federating analytics with our Enterprise Semantic Graph™, moving analytics to the cloud, establishing your enterprise mobility roadmap, and more.

Women in Technology Networking Events to Fuel Dialogue and Connection



Attendees will be able to participate in fundraising and networking opportunities and attend MicroStrategy’s initiative to empower women in tech and STEM, At the Table, for an evening of inspirational conversation led by best-selling author, speaker, transformational coach and cancer survivor Maimah Karmo.

A Magical Conference Party at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Theme Park



Attendees will enjoy exclusive access to rides and attractions at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park, and also be able to relax and enjoy cocktails and dinner nearby in The Lost Continent.

An Exclusive Partner Forum and Exhibit Hall Featuring Leading Solution Partners



Talk with and learn from MicroStrategy solution partners, experts in applying innovative technology and industry best practices for greater business success.

Sponsors of World 2020 include Actian; Amazon Web Services, DataFactZ; DataRobot; Datastrong; Deloitte; Expeditus Technologies; InfoCepts LLC; Kyligence; Kyvos Insights; Metric Insights, Inc.; Mighty Wizards Technologies; Obase; Pandera Systems; Perficient, Inc.; Solution B.I; Sysphera; Teradata; Vitara; Invexer Technology Inc; and Yellowbrick Data.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy World, Intelligence Everywhere, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy 2020, and Enterprise Semantic Graph are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

