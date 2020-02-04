FileCloud Community Edition Brings Powerful File Sharing and Sync Tools to Individuals and Small Teams

Customers get full power of FileCloud for up to 5 full users and an unlimited number of web accounts for $10 per year

All proceeds to be donated to charity

Individuals and small teams who are vigilant about protecting their data benefit from FileCloud’s privacy features

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CJIS—FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync, sharing and data governance platform, today launched FileCloud Community Edition, a new offering that gives small teams and individual entrepreneurs the same powerful tools enjoyed by some of the world’s largest companies and government agencies.





FileCloud Community Edition is designed to meet the needs of individuals and teams who need to create a secure place to share files with clients and collaborators. The new offering presents independent workers a frictionless way to get started with FileCloud and immediately claim complete ownership and control over their data.

Collaboration on even the simplest projects can quickly get bogged down as information gets buried in email strings or lost in a lengthy text thread. FileCloud Community Edition keeps files up-to-date with the latest changes and eliminates the need to share large documents over email. The platform’s enterprise-grade security ensures that only those designated to see certain files can access them.

Powerful Combination of Privacy and Collaboration

Today’s complex data-sharing environment comes with multiple privacy challenges. Individuals and teams concerned about protecting their data can benefit from FileCloud Community Edition.

“Today’s independent workers should spend their energy creating great experiences for their clients and not organizing their files,” said Venkat Ramasamy, COO, FileCloud. “FileCloud Community Edition gives everyone—from families to solo entrepreneurs to small teams—a professional way to share and sync their information.”

Setup is easy, as FileCloud Community Edition runs on Windows servers, a more familiar environment for most small businesses than Linux. FileCloud is a good fit for organizations looking for an enterprise-grade alternative to OwnCloud and NextCloud.

Available today for $10 per year (with all proceeds going to charity), FileCloud Community Edition includes:

Five full-feature users, plus an unlimited number of web users

Easy connections to local storage, Amazon S3 or Microsoft Azure cloud storage

Ability to host it yourself anywhere (on-site or in the cloud)

Remote access from Windows, Mac and Linux

File sync and access from mobile devices (iOS/Android)

Access to Windows file shares without need for VPN

Use existing NTFS permissions for user authorization and access

Support from the FileCloud Community Edition Support Forum

To learn more about FileCloud Community Edition, visit https://www.getfilecloud.com/filecloud-community-edition.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity while providing ironclad data protection and governance. FileCloud is developed by CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and hybrid clouds. The company offers two products — Tonido for consumers, and FileCloud for businesses — that are used by millions of customers around the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.

Contacts

Media

Treble

Michael Kellner



512-960-8222



filecloud@treblepr.com