Academy Award®-Nominated Film THE CAVE to Premiere Commercial Free on National Geographic Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9/8c

Called “A Portrait of True Heroism” by POV, THE CAVE Is Available Now on the Apple TV App, iTunes and Other Digital Platforms

Named One of the Best Movies of the Year by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR and The Washington Post

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Named as one of the best movies of the year by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR and The Washington Post, THE CAVE, nominated for a 2020 Academy Award®, will make its broadcast debut on Jan. 25 at 9/8c in the U.S., followed by a global rollout across 172 countries and 43 languages. Hailed by critics as “unprecedented” and “extraordinary,” THE CAVE “shows us the work of a Syrian angel” and is available now on the Apple TV app, iTunes and other digital platforms.





From two-time Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad (“Last Men in Aleppo”), THE CAVE, is a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. For besieged civilians in war-torn Syria, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Following the team as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, THE CAVE delivers an unflinching look at the Syrian war and some of its heroic women.

“As a Syrian filmmaker, I’ve made it my mission to shine a light on the Syrian people and the atrocities that continue in my home today,” said director Feras Fayyad. “In Dr. Amani I saw hope as I witnessed her challenging the stereotypes and prejudices that rule our society, while treating patients under the most dire of circumstances. Her story needs to be told and I am grateful to National Geographic for bringing it to so many.”

“Since THE CAVE’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dr. Amani and her team have moved and inspired critics and audiences alike with their unwavering bravery, compassion and strength in the face of overwhelming danger,” said Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic. “Telling remarkable and resonant stories is at the heart of what we do and we are so incredibly proud to share THE CAVE with National Geographic audiences around the world to bring much-needed attention to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.”

The film is sparking critical conversations in communities nationwide, thanks in part to an educational screening tour. To date over 6,000 people are expected to #StandWithDrAmani and attend nearly 100 screenings at schools, libraries and community centers across over 60 cities. A discussion guide and additional resources are available to help further the dialog and engage with people who are inspired by her story. These materials as well as simple ways to take action can be found at www.StandwithDrAmani.com.

THE CAVE first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival where it won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award and has screened at more than 30 film festivals around the world, including the BFI London Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, Savannah Film Festival and International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. It began its multicity theatrical release on October 18 and has been honored with numerous industry recognitions including the IDA Documentary Award for Best Writing, the Cinema Eye Award for Outstanding Achievement in Production and is currently nominated for a Directors Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and MPSE Golden Reel Award.

The film is produced by the women-owned Danish Documentary Films; Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær serve as producers and Eva Mulvad, Pernille Rose Grønkjær and Mikala Krogh as executive producers. For National Geographic Documentary Films, executive producers are Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington. For National Geographic Channel, executive producer is Matt Renner.

About National Geographic Documentary Films

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Danish Documentary

For over a decade, Danish Documentary Production (founded in 2007) has been an international key player in the world of high-end cinematic documentary films. The company is run by three talented directors and their producer. The directors are Pernille Rose Grønkjær, behind such films as “The Monastery – Mr. Vig and the Nun” (IDFA winner), “Genetic Me” and “Hunting for Hedonia”; Eva Mulvad, who directed “A Modern Man,” “The Good Life” and “Enemies of Happiness” (Sundance and IDFA winner); and Mikala Krogh, director of “A Normal Life” (CPH:DOX audience award), “Cairo Garbage,” “Everything Is Relative” and “The Newsroom – Off the Record.” The producer who oversees the company is Sigrid Dyekjær, who has produced all of its recent films, along with several others as well.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kristin Montalbano, 202-912-3244, kristin.montalbano@natgeo.com

Jennifer Bond, 301-787-4721, jennifer.bond@natgeo.com