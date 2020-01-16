Mojo Vision Working with FDA, Nonprofit Organization to Assist People with Low Vision

Company Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to Develop Smart Contact Lens;



SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mojo Vision, the Invisible Computing company, today announced a pair of initiatives integral to its goal of assisting people with low or impaired vision. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Mojo for the development of its smart contact lens. The company also announced a new partnership with Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that offers rehabilitation services to more than 3,000 children and adults with blindness or impaired vision each year.

Mojo Vision is building the world’s first true smart contact lens, called the Mojo Lens. The company has been developing its smart contact lens through years of scientific research and holds numerous patents on the technology. Mojo is planning an early application of its product to help people struggling with low vision by using enhanced image overlays. These overlays provide real-time contrast and lighting enhancements, as well as zoom functionality. With its inconspicuous contact lens form factor, the Mojo Lens is designed to serve as a low vision aid that could remain discreet for the wearer and allow a hands-free experience, while delivering enhanced functional vision to assist in mobility, reading, and sighting.

At least 2.2 billion people struggle with vision impairment or blindness worldwide, but rehabilitation options and technologies to enhance their vision are very limited. For those with low or impaired vision, the ability to operate the Mojo Lens discreetly and hands-free will provide more confidence and independence in day-to-day activities like crossing intersections, identifying building entrances, navigating unfamiliar environments and interacting with others.

The FDA Breakthrough Device Program is intended to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Under the program, the FDA will provide Mojo Vision with priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through commercialization. The Mojo Lens is currently in the research and development phase and is not available for sale anywhere in the world.

“Receiving the Breakthrough Device Designation is a significant step in our research and development process. We look forward to continuing our work with the FDA to ensure our solution is safe and effective, and that we can bring the Mojo Lens to market and assist people with vision impairment,” said Drew Perkins, CEO of Mojo Vision. “This designation continues our work towards developing a product that can truly impact people’s lives in a positive way.”

Through the partnership with Vista Center, the nonprofit organization’s clients will play a direct role in providing input to the company’s team of scientists and engineers, helping them define the features and capabilities of Mojo’s innovative technology. In turn, Mojo will be able to deliver devices to market that will contribute to vision-loss rehabilitation, and improve the quality of life for Vista Center’s clients and others with similar needs. The Mojo Lens will be designed to increase contrast, highlight edges, magnify objects (like text), and zoom-out to spot check surroundings, helping people with low vision navigate the world and increase their social independence.

“Through our partnership with Mojo Vision, we have a unique opportunity to help revolutionize the way those with impaired vision are able to see the world,” said Karae Lisle, Executive Director of Vista Center. “Our clients will be at the forefront of this effort, playing direct, hands-on roles in the design of Mojo’s technology. Together through our efforts, we hope to change the future of vision-loss rehabilitation, improve the quality of life for our clients, and pave the way for others.”

Mojo Vision is led by Silicon Valley veterans from Apple, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft, Motorola, Infinera, Agilent, and Marvell, among others, as well as medical device and optometry experts from companies including CooperVision, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, and Zeiss Ophthalmology. Dr. Ashley Tuan, Mojo’s VP of medical devices and a Vista Center board member, is a Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University, has a PhD in Vision Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and has delivered several contact lens products. She is passionate about assisting people struggling with vision impairments.

To find out more, go to www.mojo.vision.

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is the Invisible Computing company, dedicated to developing products and platforms that re-imagine the intersection of ideas, information, and people. Instead of being tethered to devices that are increasingly a distraction in many aspects of our lives, Mojo envisions delivering information and knowledge that is immediate but without the disruption of traditional devices. Mojo is inventing the future of computing – Invisible Computing – which imagines a world where information is there when you need it, technology fades away, and you can freely connect with others in a more meaningful and confident way. Founded by technology experts with decades of experience developing pioneering products and platforms and backed by some of the world’s leading technology investors, Mojo believes the future is invisible. Mojo Vision is based in Saratoga, CA.

About Vista Center

Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, is the premier regional resource nonprofit for vision loss rehabilitation services. For more than 75 years, Vista Center has served over 3,000 people annually and offers a wide range of comprehensive programs and services that empower visually impaired community members to embrace life to the fullest through evaluation, counseling, education, and training in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, and San Benito counties.

We believe that vision loss need not be a barrier to independent living in the age of technology, heightened diversity, and inclusion in our community. www.vistacenter.org

