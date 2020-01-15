Trading Technologies Launches Connectivity to Leading Futures and Options Cryptocurrency Exchange Deribit Via the TT® Platform

CHICAGO & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BTC–Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Deribit B.V., holding company of the leading Dutch cryptocurrency futures and options exchange Deribit, today announced TT has launched connectivity to Deribit.

Founded in 2016, Deribit is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, providing its services in Europe and Asia. Through the TT platform, users who are eligible to trade on Deribit will be able to access all listed products—BTC and ETH futures, perpetual and options contracts.

By connecting with Amsterdam-based Deribit, TT continues its emphasis on providing the professional trading community with diversified international market connectivity and multiple tools for cryptocurrency trading. Users will have access to TT’s full suite of professional-grade tools, including advanced order types, Autospreader®, ADL®, charting and analytics, the MD Trader® static price ladder, and the TT Mobile app for Android and iOS. Users also will have the ability to trade cryptocurrencies on the same screen as derivative products from nearly 50 futures markets around the world.

“Deribit is the market leader for crypto options, and we have seen strong demand for Deribit futures, perpetual and options from our users,” said Michael Unetich, VP of Cryptocurrencies at Trading Technologies. “The exchange has strong volume, solid technology, and users throughout Europe and Asia. As we came to know the Deribit leadership team, we knew this would be an ideal fit for TT as we continue to enhance our product line by adding more high-quality crypto exchanges.”

“We are excited to partner with derivatives specialist Trading Technologies and to welcome TT’s professional traders to our exchange,” said Deribit founder and CEO John Jansen. “We look forward to offering new trading opportunities to their traders in our unique options suite, regular futures and naturally our key volume contributor the BTC Perpetual.”

With the addition of Deribit, TT now supports five crypto-only exchanges. TT has expanded from its traditional derivatives base to build out a cryptocurrency offering over the past two years, previously launching support for BitMEX, CoinFLEX, Coinbase and Bakkt.

About Deribit

Deribit (https://www.deribit.com) is a leading crypto futures and options trading platform based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Deribit provides professional-grade trading solutions and a highly liquid marketplace. The framework of the platform was developed to assure the ability to handle large numbers of requests with ultra-low latency. The matching engine was developed from scratch and all of Deribit technology is proprietary. Deribit was the first to launch European style cash-settled options on BTC and ETH and pioneered functionalities like multi-instrument block trade for crypto derivatives. Furthermore, Deribit remains the market leader in crypto options and continues to set the standard for the rest of the industry.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

