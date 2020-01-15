Professional Athlete Tim Tebow and Fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Reveal Their Wedding Registry on The Knot

The Couple’s Registry Includes Entertaining Essentials From Popular Brands Like Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma, Cash Funds for Their Honeymoon, and a Charity Registry for a Cause Close to Their Hearts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Professional athlete and broadcaster Tim Tebow and his fiancée, former Miss Universe and South African model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, today revealed their wedding gift registry on The Knot, a leading wedding planning and registry resource in the US. The couple—who enjoys entertaining with friends and family, cooking keto recipes and working out together—chose to start newlywed life with a variety of entertaining essentials like an open-fire grill and fine china, along with décor that brings warmth and comfort into their new modern, sleek home.

The Knot Registry allows couples to seamlessly create and manage an all-in-one registry with everything from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities. Couples are never limited in their wedding registry picks, and guests can easily discover and shop wedding gifts hand-selected by the to-be-weds all in one place when they search the couple’s name at TheKnot.com/registry/couplesearch.

“ Creating our wedding registry has definitely been one of the highlights for us in planning our wedding,” said Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. “ We love entertaining and are so excited to make our house a home. Tim grew up in a large family, and though my family is smaller, our door in South Africa was always open to family, friends, friends of friends—you name it. The Knot Registry is an amazing resource that not only lets us choose endless options for homewares, but also helps us give our wedding guests a glimpse into what we enjoy and what’s important to us. Our friends and family are able to directly contribute to our tropical postwedding getaway through The Knot Cash Funds, and we also added a charity fund for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which was a non-negotiable registry must-have.”

“ The Knot Registry’s all-in-one capabilities allow couples like Tim and Demi-Leigh to really dive into their wedding registry on their own terms,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “ Whether couples want to fully create and manage their registries online, physically scan products in person at their local retailers, or create cash funds to help them fund experiences—like a tropical, romantic honeymoon—couples are truly able to create a custom registry unique to them on The Knot. We’re thrilled to see that Tim and Demi-Leigh have included a mix of staple products to make their new house a home, along with a charitable component to a cause close to their hearts.”

Tim and Demi-Leigh are especially excited about tying a warm and comfortable aesthetic into their modern and sleek new home. When asked about their registry must-haves, many included staples for a fun gathering of friends and family, a nod to Demi-Leigh’s South African roots. “ One of my all-time favorite dishes my dad makes is oxtail with vegetables,“ said Demi-Leigh. “Tim got to try it for the first time last Christmas and was instantly sold, which is why we’ve registered for things like a charcoal grill, cutting boards and upgraded kitchen tools.”

Along with products from registry retailers, Tim and Demi-Leigh included options from The Knot Cash Funds, which allows guests to contribute to their honeymoon—whether that be cocktails on the beach to kick off their celebration, oceanfront massages, or an exciting excursion. The couple noted they’re honeymooning somewhere warm and tropical with plans to relax and indulge in some adventure.

Tim and Demi-Leigh met in 2018 through their mutual love of serving children with special needs at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s yearly event “Night to Shine.” With the charity component to their registry, guests can directly contribute to this organization; its mission is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their time of need.

Tim and Demi-Leigh’s full registry on The Knot includes:

To see Tim and Demi-Leigh’s full registry, visit: theknot.com/m/tim-and-demi-registry.

