Groupon Names TBWAChiatDay New York Creative Agency of Record

Named Adweek’s 2018 Global Agency of the Year and #5 on the AdAge 2019 A-List, TBWA’s clients include Adidas, Hilton and Nissan

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon, a global leader in local commerce, has selected TBWAChiatDay New York—part of Omnicom Group—as its creative agency of record to help the company continue transforming its business into an experiences marketplace that helps people enrich their lives by discovering more of the world around them.

TBWAChiatDay New York will partner with Groupon to develop a new global brand position and campaign that supports its vision of becoming the daily habit in local. TBWA works with some of the world’s top brands, including Adidas, Apple, Hilton and Nissan—building world-class teams around the power of Disruption and the undeniable effect of breakthrough creative.

“As we’re evolving our product and business, we’re excited to partner with TBWA to bring our value proposition to life in a way that creates a deeper connection with our customers and merchants,” said Groupon’s Chief Marketing Officer Craig Rowley. “TBWA’s proven track record of executing alongside some of the world’s largest brands—plus the number of exciting ideas they brought to the table—made them the right choice to help us create a narrative that drives more people to Groupon.”

In 2018, Adweek named TBWA its “Global Agency of the Year,” and in 2019 the agency was named to the AdAge A-List, recognized as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies, and New York was the 5th most awarded agency at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, due to its creative renaissance and strong client relationships.

“We are thrilled to be working with Groupon,” said Nancy Reyes, president, TBWAChiatDay New York. “We love their business and the team, and we are incredibly excited to bring the creative ideas to life and to help more people discover how Groupon can enhance their lives.”

TBWA’s first work for Groupon will launch in the first half of the year.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon’s top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

About TBWAWorldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek’s 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWAMedia Arts Lab, TBWAWorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald’s, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (http://www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Groupon



Nick Halliwell



312.999.3812



nhalliwell@groupon.com

TBWA



Anaka Kobzev



212.804.1196



anaka.kobzev@tbwaworld.com