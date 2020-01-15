Graco Launches Innovative GLC X Automatic Lubrication Controller and Auto Lube App

Robust universal controller and app to simplify automatic lubrication tasks

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of its GLC™ X automatic lubrication controller and Auto Lube™ app. The powerful new, easy-to-use Graco GLC X controller captures more information so operators, technicians and managers can make faster, smarter decisions that drive productivity. The GLC X controller is Bluetooth enabled so maintenance crews and operators can use the first-of-its-kind Auto Lube app to quickly monitor a wide range of lubrication metrics, including levels, pressure, configurations and more.





“The GLC X controller is a significant breakthrough for the automatic lubrication industry given its wide range of differentiating capabilities,” said Dan Jensen, Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division Global Product Marketing Manager. “The new controller is built to withstand the rigors of many environments, from industrial plants to heavy-duty construction sites, and is compatible with Graco auto lube systems and most competitive systems.”

“The GLC X smart controller enhances productivity thanks to the Bluetooth capability and Auto Lube app, which shows how the pump is operating,” said one distributor who installed a field test unit. “I’m excited the maintenance team has the ability to easily monitor the pumps with the mobile app. We tested the Graco GLC X smart controller and new Compact Dyna-Star® Automatic Lubrication System on a large Caterpillar 990 pit loader. The operators really value how the GLC X controller indicates the exact amount of grease in the canister so they can be more proactive in keeping it filled.”

Download the Graco Auto Lube app from Google Play or the App Store (iOS) for free – and perform all controller functions from the convenience of a smartphone or tablet. To see the GLC X controller and Auto Lube app in action, visit booth #F100519 at the upcoming CONEXPO-CON/AGG show from March 10-14, 2020. For more information, visit www.graco.com/GLCX.

ABOUT GRACO



Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

