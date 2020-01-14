Union Home Mortgage Adds To Leadership For Florida And Georgia Markets

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today that Eddie Scott, a brand name in the financial services industry with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the company effective January 6. In his role at the company, Scott is responsible for managing growth, recruiting top talent and spreading brand awareness of UHM in Florida and Georgia.

“Eddie is a perfect fit for this organization. He’s an incredible recruiter and the kind of person you need to bring in the high quality talent we’re looking for,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We see a lot of potential to grow across several markets in Florida and Georgia and the energy Eddie is bringing will help us do just that.”

Scott has more than 30 years of experience in mortgage origination and management, building sales teams that result in growth and drive profit. Most recently, Scott managed the development of a Realtor-Builder relationship business for US Bank across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, resulting in significant growth in mortgage volume.

“I’m looking forward to joining a growing company and making an impact right here in my home market,” said Scott. “The culture here is incredible and I can’t wait to tell that story and recruit even more outstanding Partners into this organization.”

Scott previously held roles at Everbank through its acquisition by TIAA, Wachovia, Washington Mutual and JP Morgan Chase. Scott is an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Home Builders, the Florida Association of Realtors and Little League Baseball of America.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton ● 440-863-3212 ● ktaton@unionhomemortgage.com