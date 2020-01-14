The Knot 2020 Best of Weddings Winners Revealed

The Knot’s 14th Annual Best of Weddings and 8th Annual Hall of Fame Awards Spotlight Top Wedding Professionals Across the US

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Knot—the nation’s leading wedding planning and registry resource—announced its annual Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame award winners. The two accolades recognize The Knot’s most honorable wedding vendors across the country as rated by couples, for couples, continuing The Knot’s long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding professionals nationwide.

From photographers and venues to cake bakers and wedding planners, the prestigious award honors those with the highest ratings and most reviews from real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot. Exceptional vendors who have earned four or more of The Knot Best of Weddings awards are inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame.

“ A wedding cannot exist without an entire vendor team working tirelessly to bring a couple’s unique wedding vision to life, which is why we at The Knot are honored to connect thousands of to-be-weds with their local wedding pros every single day,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “ We are thrilled to recognize exceptional local pros each year with The Knot Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame awards.”

Of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot, 5 percent received the prestigious Best of Weddings accolade this year. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more, to find the best and most-rated vendors of the year. Additionally, 1,020 wedding professionals were inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame this year.

“ Winning The Knot Best of Weddings helps set us apart and level up in our market. When couples start planning their wedding, they have no idea what to look for and how to find top vendors when searching through all the options in their area,” said Kristin Wilson, CEO and DJ of Our DJ Rocks. “ The award helps validate our level of professionalism and care for client service. We show off our award everywhere we can!”

The Knot Best of Weddings award provides couples with the confidence they need to search for and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding celebrations to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs.

Wedding professionals who win The Knot’s Best of Weddings and/or Hall of Fame awards are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million visitors per month who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

Award winners of The Knot Best of Weddings received an official digital badge to showcase on their The Knot Storefront, social media and business website. For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Contacts

Melissa Bach



Senior Director, Public Relations

Stephanie Colpo



Manager, Public Relations

Lauren Labelle



Publicist

Emilie Berman



Coordinator, Public Relations



Email: pr@theknotww.com