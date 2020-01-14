SingleCare Partners With WebMD to Launch WebMDRx, Offering Consumers up to 80% Savings on Prescription Drugs

SingleCare Prescription Savings Service Powers WebMD’s Prescription Savings Product

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleCare®, the free prescription savings service, today announced it has partnered with WebMD, the leading provider of health information services, to power WebMDRx, a service providing WebMD’s millions of monthly visitors with access to more affordable prescription drugs.

Consumers visiting WebMD can now easily compare prescription drug prices at local pharmacies and save money with WebMDRx discounts. By typing the name of a medication into the WebMDRx search bar, users will get a product description and prices for filling it at nearby pharmacies. After finding the lowest price, they can simply text, print or email a coupon to themselves or download the mobile app and show it at the pharmacy.

“ Our partnership with WebMD to power its prescription savings program extends the SingleCare mission to make prescription drugs more affordable to the millions of consumers who use WebMD each month,” said Rick Bates, CEO and co-founder of RxSense, SingleCare’s parent company.

“ WebMD is committed to providing consumers with the information and services that enable them to seamlessly and easily take action for their health,” said Stu MacFarlane, chief marketing officer, WebMD. “ Partnering with SingleCare enables us to build on our commitment by strengthening WebMDRx with expanded locations and greater consumer savings.”

Most people don’t realize they can shop for better prices on their medications and save a significant amount of money. SingleCare is saving customers up to 80 percent on their medications and has already helped millions of customers save billions of dollars on their prescriptions since launching in 2015. Through direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, SingleCare is able to provide consistently low prices on prescription drugs – prices that are almost always less expensive than the cash price of the drug and often cheaper than a co-pay.

SingleCare offers businesses turnkey, full stack technology platform solutions to power their own prescription savings platforms. Through this partnership, SingleCare is expanding its reach to make prescription drug savings available to the millions of people who visit WebMD.

About SingleCare

SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service that provides consistently low prices to improve access and adherence to medication. It handles tens of thousands of prescriptions per day and is helping millions of people across the U.S. save a significant amount of money on their prescriptions. Through a combination of innovative technology and direct contracts with pharmacies, SingleCare allows consumers to access prescription savings at pharmacies near them via the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare partners with the country’s leading pharmacy companies including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, covering 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. SingleCare is a service of RxSense®, a healthcare technology company headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit singlecare.com or download SingleCare on iOS or Android.

About RxSense

RxSense® is a healthcare technology company developing industry-leading solutions that improve transparency and access to more affordable medications for millions across America. SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service available through its mobile app or discount cards available on singlecare.com that can save consumers up to 80% on their prescriptions. FamilyWize is a prescription savings service that partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide and the American Heart Association. RxSense’s transformative enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new healthcare technology and new healthcare and pharmacy entrants. RxSense’s vertically integrated business, including its own proprietary technology for claims management and adjudication and direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies (including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens), allows it to deliver consistently low prices on prescription drugs to improve the access and adherence to medication for people across America. RxSense is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit rxsense.com.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company’s award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands’ powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company’s continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

