IBD’s Digital Revenue and Net Income Soar, Driven by Exclusive Access to Financial Experts and Engaging Investing Experiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a digital publishing business that provides authoritative stock market analysis, investing education and research tools, today announced that by continuing to add innovative offerings tailored to the investing community, digital revenues and net income climbed significantly in 2019. IBD’s success comes from a thorough understanding of its customer base and using that knowledge to develop unique products and experiences for their specific investing needs.

Over the past year, IBD debuted:

IBD Live: An interactive broadcast that lets thousands of subscribers join IBD’s team of analysts and market experts live as they break down the market action and discuss the day’s top trade ideas before the market opens and as trading commences. IBD Live members listen to the panel’s conversations, view their screens and ask them questions — all in real time. The experience changes the typical trading process, taking the investor out of a room by themselves and instead lets them feel like a part of the team and broader investing community. This day-to-day dynamic does not happen anywhere else across media as investors get exactly the information they need without all the noise, enabling them to trade with the experts. The experience has been extremely successful to date, with 85% of IBD Live Members actively engaged, watching the live or archived broadcast each day.

A weekly investing podcast hosted by Irusha Peiris, manager of IBD’s premium stock market research platform MarketSmith. On each episode, Peiris is joined by investing experts to discuss market trends, share proprietary investing tips and provide fundamental and technical analysis of top stocks. Recent guests have included Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Dan Fitzpatrick and Howard Lindzon. The podcast is designed for investors who want to sharpen their trading skills, make more money and take control of their investment success. Its listener base has grown rapidly over the past six months because of the engaging, in-depth conversations relevant to investors’ biggest issues and questions. Investing Strategies With IBD at Nasdaq: A 30-minute online show, which airs on Nasdaq and IBD properties. Investing Strategies With IBD is hosted by IBD’s Alissa Coram and covers the day’s top financial news. It also provides in-depth stock analysis, shares valuable data and educates investors on what they need to know about the market. Coram interviews guests that include the latest Nasdaq bell ringers, giving viewers exclusive insights.

While these new offerings have spurred subscriptions and engagement, existing products such as Leaderboard, MarketSmith and IBD Digital play a vital role in retention as subscribers understand their immense value in unlocking the secrets of markets by leveraging data. For example, over the last three years, Leaderboard has outperformed the S&P 77.7% to 44.3%. IBD’s popular stock lists have been consistently strong as well, including its rank-weighted IBD 50 list, which outperformed the S&P 65.7% to the S&P’s 44.3% over the same three-year period.

In 2019, IBD also simplified product complexity and improved the user experience with updates to these core offerings. Additionally, IBD’s customer support leads the industry, with hold times of less than one minute and product experts ready to answer any question. The support team currently yields an approval rating of 95% when customers are surveyed about their experiences.

IBD Expands Reach

In addition to programs and products that provide in-depth, actionable guidance and insights, IBD has also expanded its distribution channels. Over the past year, IBD created a Kindle edition of Investors’ Business Daily as well as IBD TV, an OTT platform available across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play. These channels have significantly expanded IBD’s audience and continue to help diversify its revenue streams.

IBD also developed a highly targeted influencer program that has led to a tremendous increase in engagement and exposure by selecting only well-respected experts in the financial space as ambassadors. Every IBD influencer is active in the markets and uses IBD’s tools to inform their thinking. Current influencers include Howard Lindzon, co-founder of StockTwits, limited partner at Knight’s Bridge Capital Partners and managing partner of Social Leverage; Brian Shannon, renowned trader, owner of AlphaTrends, author of the acclaimed book Technical Analysis Using Multiple Timeframes and technical analyst; and Trader Stewie, mastermind of the stock education site ArtofTrading.net.

Influencers and additional trading experts are also frequent guests on IBD’s webinars, which draw among the industry’s largest audiences on a consistent basis. Webinars have been particularly popular because they provide another way for subscribers to gain access to some of the brightest minds in the investing world.

“Over the past year, we have improved upon what we do well across existing products like IBD Digital, Leaderboard and MarketSmith, while extending our value to new audiences with targeted distribution,” said Jerry Ferrara, President of IBD. “Our approach is quite methodical as we aim to provide investors with unparalleled access and the ability to interact with the best of the best within the investing space, and our growth in digital subscriptions proves this. We offer exclusive learning opportunities so that investors are empowered as we provide them with an edge that ultimately helps them gain financial independence.”

About IBD

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) is a leading digital publishing, financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 35 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and provides information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

