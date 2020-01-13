Emerson Adds SmartThings to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat

Sensi bolsters home integrations portfolio

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls industry and creator of top-rated smart thermostat solutions, today announced its ENERGY STAR® certified Sensi™ smart thermostats are now compatible with SmartThings’ home automation platform, with the completion of the company’s ‘Works with SmartThings’ (WWST) certification.

Emerson continues to build on its deep legacy of HVAC experience with its latest smart home partnership, which is available with the Sensi™ Touch Smart Thermostat – named “Best Overall Smart Thermostat” by USA Today’s Reviewed.com three years running – and the Sensi™ Smart Thermostat.

“Customers are looking for smart, easy solutions that can also seamlessly integrate with devices and automation platforms they already have,” said Bob Sharp, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “This new integration with SmartThings helps us build on our promise to simplify customers’ lives while providing the most convenient, efficient comfort.”

With 60% of consumers saying it’s important to consider a smart home product brand that will work with other products in the home, this latest integration adds to Sensi’s broad portfolio that includes Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit™ and Awair. To help users seamlessly integrate with their preferred smart home platform, Emerson offers smart home integration support in the Sensi app.

SmartThings connects over 10 million homes, has more than 50 million active users, and supports more than 5,000 devices for limitless possibilities. The brain of a Smart Home, SmartThings continues to evolve making everyday devices work seamlessly together.

“SmartThings seamlessly weaves connected living technology into the background to power devices that are part of our everyday lives. As more devices and brands integrate into the SmartThings ecosystem, we are constantly finding unique ways to serve customers on platforms and devices they use every day, making life easier and more connected,” said Amber Kappa, vice president, Strategy, Platform Partnerships & Business Development at SmartThings. “We’re thrilled to offer the 50 million SmartThings users across our platform the opportunity to integrate with Emerson’s Sensi and continue to expand their connected life.”

Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostats can save users about 23% of HVAC energy consumption by adjusting the temperature using flexible scheduling, remote access and geofencing. To help users determine their estimated cost savings, Emerson provides an energy-savings calculator on its Sensi website and usage reports within the Sensi mobile app. In addition, many customers can take advantage of cost savings through utility and energy company rebates available for homes that use ENERGY STAR® certified smart thermostats. Learn more about cost savings at sensi.emerson.com/en-us/savings.

Sensi smart thermostats are available at retail stores, through online marketplaces, HVAC contractors and at sensi.emerson.com.

For more information, visit sensi.emerson.com or connect with Sensi thermostat on Facebook (Facebook.com/SensiComfort) and Twitter (Twitter.com/Sensi).

For more information about SmartThings, visit www.smartthings.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About SmartThings

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn a home into a smart home, making it simple to connect and control your devices from anywhere. As the industry leader for consumer IoT technology, SmartThings’ open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices – connecting over 10 million homes with more than 45 million active users, and support for more than 5,000 devices for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com.

