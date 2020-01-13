CoStar Group Joins the NASDAQ 100

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As of December 23, 2019, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, has been added to the NASDAQ 100 Index®, one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth indexes.

Home to the world’s leading companies such as Apple, Google, and Tesla, the NASDAQ 100 Index®, is composed of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market®. Fifty-four percent (54%) of the index is comprised of technology-focused companies known for disrupting markets with their innovation and leadership.

CoStar Group’s brands service the entire commercial real estate ecosystem. These brands include CoStar, which delivers immediate, verified commercial real estate information to commercial real estate professionals, LoopNet – the most heavily-trafficked mobile and online commercial real estate marketplace, Apartments.com – the premier online apartment listing resource, BizBuySell – the internet’s largest and most heavily-trafficked business-for-sale marketplace, Lands of America – the largest rural real estate marketplace, and STR – which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to hotels.

The inclusion of CoStar Group in the NASDAQ 100 is a significant capital markets milestone and underscores CoStar Group’s mission to continue revolutionizing the commercial real estate industry with technology, research and innovation.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of over 51 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2019. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit costargroup.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Matt Blocher



CoStar Group



(202) 346-6775



Mblocher@costar.com

Megan Sweat/Christine Dusome



The Zimmerman Agency



(850) 668-2222



costarpr@zimmerman.com