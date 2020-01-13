Blue Apron Introduces a Winning Menu for the Big Game

From dips and deviled eggs to a step-by-step hosting guide, Blue Apron’s “Game Day Party Eats” box has everything needed for the perfect game day party

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ready for the big game? Today Blue Apron introduced Game Day Party Eats, a full meal that includes all of the food needed to host an unforgettable, stress-free, and delicious game day party. The Game Day Party Eats box includes five dishes—each inspired by a classic Southern tailgate and created for sharing—as well as step-by-step recipes and hosting tips from chefs in the Blue Apron test kitchen.

The menu, which serves six to eight, includes:

Creamy Kale Dip with Pita Chips & Crispy Onions

Cajun Shrimp Lettuce Cups with Jalapeño Crème Fraîche

Pimento Cheese Flatbread with Prosciutto & Marinated Shallot

Deviled Eggs with Hot Sauce & Pickle Relish

BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Apple & Cabbage Slaw

The Game Day Party Eats box also includes a “Party Playbook” with chef tips on how to prepare and sequence each dish.

“ Our Game Day Party Eats box is your playbook to host the perfect party for the big game. We designed each recipe with ease in mind to take the stress out of hosting and, as is true with all Blue Apron recipes, we added our touch to classic meals,” said John Adler, VP of Culinary, Blue Apron. “ The meal is inspired by popular Southern foods such as deviled eggs and barbeque, with a special twist on each recipe so hosts can be the ‘MVP’ of their game day party.”

The Game Day Party Eats box is $99.99 with free shipping and available to order now through January 22 on the Blue Apron Market for delivery by January 31, just in time for the weekend of the big game.

About Blue Apron:

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

