B&H’s New York SuperStore Offers Customers Unparalleled Options

From expert advice, to 30 minute in-store pickup, to a huge selection at great values, to post-purchase tech advice, B&H offers incredible options to its customers





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–As technology gets more complex and more specialized, the B&H SuperStore at 34th Street and 9th Avenue, in New York City, offers unique solutions to help solve today’s tech challenges. B&H has hundreds of product experts eager to help customers make the best decisions for all their tech needs, whether in photography, computers, mobile, video, home entertainment, audio, drones, smart home, gaming, or other consumer tech areas.

Need your gear right away? With Store Pickup, customers can buy items online and pick them up at the store, with most orders available in 30 minutes. B&H offers extended pickup hours, so customers can retrieve their orders an hour before the store opens, Monday through Friday, as well as an hour after the store closes, Monday through Thursday. For details about B&H in-store pickup, click here. Orders placed less than 30 minutes before Store Pickup closing or overnight (as late as 30 minutes before Store Pickup opening) will be available for pickup the next business day.

B&H is also excited to introduce customers to the B&H Tech Corner, located in the B&H SuperStore. At the Tech Corner, you can make a one-on-one appointment to learn more about the gear you own—for free. Imagine having an expert you can meet with who will help you learn how to use your new gear, or how to improve your skills. To make an appointment or learn more, click here

The B&H SuperStore offers the broadest in-stock assortment anywhere in retail, with over 400,000 available items. Customers enjoy online prices in the store, ensuring incredible value.

One more innovation B&H offers is its Payboo Credit Card. When customers pay with Payboo, B&H instantly credits back the equivalent of the sales tax paid—you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly. Many customers have taken advantage of Payboo, available only at B&H. In New York City, where sales tax is 8.875%, Payboo savings are a major benefit for customers. Click here for more information. Payboo is available to US residents who have a social security or tax ID number, and is subject to credit approval.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 47 years.﻿

Contacts

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/