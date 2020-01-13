Apple Growth Partners Grows Tax Team With Experienced Senior Manager

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces the addition of Robert Jackson, CPA, MTax, to the Cleveland office as a senior tax manager.

Jackson comes to AGP with a wealth of tax and public accounting experience spanning more than two decades. Spending most of his career in senior-level leadership roles, Jackson recently served as a senior tax manager and managing director for a local and national public accounting firm, respectively. Jackson specializes primarily in partnership tax consulting and compliance, collaborating with clients on a wide variety of issues. Often sought out by colleagues for his vast knowledge of tax law, Jackson serves as a mentor to younger employees. He was the designated in-charge of training and Continuing Professional Education in his previous role.

“Adding Robert to our Cleveland team as a senior manager allows our clients to benefit immensely from his impressive tax knowledge,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Not only is his technical experience superior, but also his ability to break down complex tax scenarios in plain English is a tough skill to acquire in our industry.”

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration/Accounting degree from Kent State University and a Master of Taxation degree from the University of Denver. He is a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“We’ve positioned our Cleveland office to accommodate the rapid growth of local privately held business owners seeking our team’s expertise,” comments Mullen. “Robert will benefit both clients and employees, and we’re elated he chose our firm to further his career.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

Contacts

Brittany White, 330.315.7852

bwhite@applegrowth.com