World’s First Laboratory to Help Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Talk to Traffic Signals Opens in Metro Atlanta

iATL to bring together auto, technology and communications industries in one laboratory

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CV2X–Automakers, cellular network operators, traffic control device companies and semiconductor manufacturers now have a single technology hub to create, develop and test connected vehicle safety applications. The Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL) opened today in Alpharetta, GA. with more than 200 public sector and industry leaders on hand.

“The iATL is a prime example of Georgia’s leadership in developing critical technology that is so important to our state and national economies while at the same time improving the safety of all of us who use our streets and highways today,” said Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. “I am particularly pleased that this incredible facility is privately sponsored and enjoys the overwhelming support of the local government and surrounding business community – where the rubber meets the road.”

“The ability of vehicles to communicate with the traffic control infrastructure is crucial to improving roadway safety and for the rapid adoption of connected vehicle technology across the fleet,” said Jovan Zagajac, Head of Connected Vehicle Technology for Ford Motor Company.

“The iATL is where automakers, roadway operators and technology companies can come together and make the vision of connected vehicles a reality now,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “The iATL is not just a collection of traffic devices in a laboratory, but it is embedded in an ecosystem of 125 connected intersections to test the Day One applications in real-world conditions.”

The 4,400 square foot facility includes dozens of different types of electronic devices that control everything from traffic signals to school zone safety beacons to electronic crosswalks. Automakers will be able to develop interactive safety apps that interact with the devices and cellular network operators will work out communications including 5G.

Another unique feature of the iATL is that automakers can test safety applications in real-world conditions in the streets of Alpharetta, GA which operates the first large-scale deployment of connected vehicle infrastructure technology using all forms of communications simultaneously – 4G LTE, Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X), Dedicated Short Range Radio (DSRC) and 900 MHz radio, underwritten by the North Fulton Community Improvement District.

Opening day began with a workshop outlining policy and plans for connecting smart cars to a smart infrastructure featuring government leaders, roadway operators and representatives of the automotive, cellular network and technology industries. The workshop was followed by a ribbon cutting.

About the iATL –

The Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL) is the world’s first facility for developing connected vehicle applications for both vehicles and traffic control devices such as traffic signals. The primary function of the iATL is to serve as an engineering technical facility for testing connected vehicle application functionality and performance between the transportation infrastructure and motor vehicles, the infrastructure and vulnerable road users, motor vehicles and vulnerable road users and other configurations. The iATL is surrounded by more than 120 connected devices operating in the City of Alpharetta, GA which provides a diverse range of topography, flora, seasonal weather and construction for real-world testing in normal traffic. The iATL is sponsored by Applied Information, Inc. For more information, visit www.theiatl.com

Contacts

Bill Wells, +1-404-281-7490, bwells@appinfoinc.com

MEDIA FILES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/m4wdaben7docjkl/AAD_huu8kk9iQPLoUEuveelsa?dl=0