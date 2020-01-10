Array By Hampton Adds Smart LED Lighting and Power Options to User’s Homes

New Lighting, Plugs and Power Strips Enable Greater Smart Home Control Through a Single App

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android–CES 2020 – Homeowners and renters seeking a one-app-fits-all solution to managing their smart home and home security features need look no further than Array By Hampton® when Hampton Products adds smart lighting and smart power control options to its suite of smart home products later this year.

At CES 2020, Hampton is introducing its first collection of smart plugs and outlets, wall switches and power strips, and smart LED bulbs, recessed lights and strip lighting – all of which are controlled through the Array By Hampton app for iOS and Android. The home electronics products are part of the Array By Hampton ecosystem of connected home security locks, cameras, lighting and other devices. The Array® app enables users to control many home electrical and lighting elements through Wi-Fi® and the Array home security app – all without having to add a smart hub or deal with increased complexity.

New smart lighting options will include LED bulbs in multiple sizes in white, tunable and full color versions; recessed lights in two sizes; and strip lighting for indoor or outdoor use. Users can highly customize their home lighting through the app – creating scenes and automations while adjusting hues, colors and brightness.

New electrical options will include wall plugs, dimming and non-dimming wall switches, in-wall smart outlets, and a smart power strip. Through the app most of the lighting, electrical plugs and switches can be automated to activate by geofence, time of day, sunrise/sunset, weather conditions and actions by other Array By Hampton IoT devices.

All Array By Hampton smart products work with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant™, Siri® and Apple® Widget, in addition to the Array app. Hampton’s lighting and electrical products will be available in spring 2020.

For more information on new reveals from Hampton Products at CES 2020, please visit arraylock.com.

