Union Home Mortgage Expands Presence In Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana

Daniel Spaulding will lead the company’s growing upper Midwest region

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today that Daniel Spaulding, a 30-year veteran of the mortgage industry, will join the company as regional manager of the upper Midwest region.

Spaulding began his career as the owner and manager of a mortgage credit reporting agency. After selling his company to a local title agency, Spaulding shifted his focus to the retail side of the mortgage industry by joining a major national lender.

Spaulding speaks highly of the culture at UHM and is excited to contribute to the continual growth of the company. “Both the operational excellence and efficiency of execution at Union Home Mortgage were incredibly appealing to me when deciding on the next step in my career,” said Spaulding. “The company has an incredible appetite for growth and the reputation of President and CEO, Bill Cosgrove, makes me look forward to joining the family. I can’t wait to learn more about the team and continue to grow our presence here.”

Daniel Spaulding is also happy to reunite with former colleague, Jim Ferriter, UHM’s Senior Vice President of Retail Sales. “Dan will be instrumental in growing the footprint of Union Home Mortgage in the Midwest,” said Ferriter. “His years of leading teams, his expertise and his focus on recruiting and growth will take UHM to new heights.”

Union Home Mortgage is committed to the recruitment of top talent. A locally recognized “Top Place” to work, Union Home Mortgage prides itself on providing all employees, which it calls Partners, with opportunities to grow and achieve, guided by a rigorous and supportive Code of Conduct. Union Home Mortgage is always interested in finding new talent to join the team. Learn more about current openings: https://www.unionhomemortgage.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $4 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton ● 440-863-3212 ● ktaton@unionhomemortgage.com