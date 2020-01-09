Infinite Peripherals Introduces the Smallest Dual-Purpose UHF RFID and 1D/2D Barcode Scanner

MaglinQ—The first hand-held mobile RFID reader, integrated with Oracle Xstore Point-Of-Service, that attaches to multiple iOS and Android form factors.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinite Peripherals, the leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its latest mobile hand-held device for Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Service customers. Many retailers have invested in RFID-based supply chain processes to help ensure the accuracy of supply right through to store inventory counting. RFID tags remain the largest product component within the RFID market, set to reach a projected US$17 billion by 2024 from an estimated US$8.2 billion in 2018, according to the latest RFID market report. The number of data capture mobile devices that retailers manage in-store continues to expand. “We set out to simplify barcode scanning and RFID data capture for retailers. MaglinQ, built on the OtterBox uniVERSE case system, is not limited to a specific form factor and can be used with most consumer smartphones or tablets. This enables retailers to consolidate devices, reduce costs and simplify workflows,” states Nick Schwarz, Infinite Peripherals Director of Retail.





Oracle Xstore POS and MaglinQ will be shown together at NRF 2020. Visit the Oracle booth #4837 or the Infinite Peripherals booth #4265 to experience modern retail RFID mobile solutions.

Infinite Peripherals MaglinQ UHF RFID reader, integrated with Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service, enables retailers to outfit their store associates with the smallest, hand-held mobile UHF RFID reader available. Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service can extend the sales and returns processes to include RFID data and pass this upstream through services to supporting RFID enabled inventory systems. “There was a gap in the market for small hand-held UHF RFID readers, Infinite Peripherals MaglinQ helps fill this gap as we expand our footprint in mobile technology,” states Jeff Warren, Vice President, Strategy and Solution Management, Oracle Retail.

The single device is small enough to fit in your pocket while scanning barcodes and reading UHF RFID tags. Reduce costs, consolidate devices and simplify your workflows. MaglinQ is a mobile RFID solution for today’s modern retail environment.

About Infinite Peripherals

Infinite Peripherals empowers businesses to operate more efficiently through next-generation enterprise mobility solutions. With over 25 years of mobility expertise, the company provides scalable, customized solutions to a range of industries including retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, and travel. From cloud-based inventory software to fully integrated payment processing solutions, Infinite Peripherals mobilizes companies to do business anywhere, anytime. With over one million solutions deployed, Infinite Peripherals allows companies to go paperless and is fully committed to helping reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption in businesses everywhere. With mobility, the possibilities are infinite. For more information, please visit https://ipcmobile.com/landing-page/maglinq-2019.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell, and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

