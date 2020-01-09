Array by Hampton Adds Indoor, Outdoor Security Cameras to Smart Home Family

New Cameras Enable Additional Monitoring of Your Home Through Single, Multiple Smart Device Array Home Security App

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—CES 2020 – Hampton Products is introducing a new collection of indoor and outdoor security cameras to its Array By Hampton® suite of smart home products. The new smart home security cameras operate through the Array® iOS and Android apps and are part of the Array By Hampton ecosystem of connected home security locks, cameras, lighting and other smart devices.

The wire-free, quick-installation indoor and outdoor cameras enable homeowners to remotely monitor home activity and control camera views from anywhere in the world via the Array home security app. The Array app provides a central control center for all of the Array cameras around the owner’s property, allowing for viewing and reacting to what is occurring inside and outside the home. Users can then take action using the same app – whether locking the door, controlling interior and exterior lighting, and more – to create a quick and powerful response.

The indoor camera boasts a 130-degree viewing angle and is battery-powered. Batteries can be easily recharged via the built-in USB port.

The weather-resistant outdoor camera features a 110-degree viewing angle and provides color night vision up to 26 feet. A built-in speaker and microphone enable the app user to listen and speak to visitors with clear two-way audio. An optional solar panel is available for constant trickle-charging of the included lithium battery. Alternatively, the cameras can be recharged at 4-month intervals via micro USB power cable.

All Array cameras work with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant™, Siri® and Apple® Widget, and also can be viewed on Echo Show, Nest® Hub and Chromecast™. The new Array cameras will be available in spring 2020.

For more information on new reveals from Hampton Products at CES 2020, please visit arraylock.com.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

