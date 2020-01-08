Zipari Congratulates Horizon on FutureEdge 50 Award

The Horizon Blue App leverages technology to push the boundaries of member-centric care

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zipari, the first and only consumer experience solution built specifically for health insurance, congratulates Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon) on its award-winning Horizon Blue App. The app was recently named a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 award, which recognizes organizations that use new technologies to push boundaries within their industry. The award will be presented at AGENDA20, a business leadership conference at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, March 23-25, 2020.

“Our team, which included IT, product, and marketing specialists, recognized how critical it was for Horizon to provide our members their health care information on their smartphones,” said Douglas Blackwell, Senior Vice President and CIO at Horizon, which is New Jersey’s largest and oldest health insurer. “As the world goes mobile, this app is one way that Horizon can improve members’ experience, provide more member-centric health care, and deliver to our members the right information at the right time.”

In order to create the Horizon Blue App, the health insurer tapped its own IT team and partnered with companies including Zipari, Pager, and other technology partners. Together, the technology teams built the Horizon Blue App, which is a one-stop mobile application that gives members the ability to manage and understand their coverage to make more informed decisions. With the app, members will be able to use a number of self-service features, including chat with nurses 24/7 in real-time to get medical advice and book appointments; access U.S. board-certified, licensed doctors via video, chat, or phone; view claims and benefits; save digital copies of their Horizon member ID card to their devices’ eWallet (e.g., Google Pay or Apple Pay); and find in-network doctors and hospitals using Apple or Google maps.

“We are thrilled that Horizon received the FutureEdge50 award, which recognizes early-stage projects created for their enormous potential,” said Mark Nathan, CEO and Founder of Zipari. “Zipari and Horizon have been partners for several years, first to reimagine Horizon’s member portal and now its mobile app. Nearly 200,000 Horizon members have downloaded the app in the past year, which is a true testament to the company’s commitment to transforming the New Jersey health care delivery system through technology. We were honored to work with Horizon, as well as partners like Pager, on this innovative app.”

Zipari launched its Mobile App solution in May 2018, providing health insurance carriers with features that aid them in driving member retention and increasing member satisfaction through their mobile devices. The Mobile App enables health insurers to continue to enhance the member onboarding experience with biometric login verification, reduce administrative costs with chatbots that guide members through a self-service user interface, help members find doctors and hospitals with integrated geo-location, and drive wellness initiatives.

The member Mobile App also empowers health insurance members with a multitude of self-service capabilities, including the ability to:

Monitor spending, out-of-pocket costs, and accumulators

Make payments at any time, from any location

Securely view personalized next best actions to drive health improvement and reduce out-of-pocket expenses

Engage in integrated care and telemedicine solutions through text and video

Access integrated wellness solutions with popular health news and advice

Receive personalized recommendations based on clinical and wearable information

The key to Zipari’s software is the CX Engine and CX Engagement Hub. Together they use predictive analytics to build customer profiles based on consumer interactions. This, in turn, allows for personalized engagement with health insurance members. The platform is highly adaptable and can integrate with hundreds of data sources from both payers and third-party partners via its proprietary CX Engine technology. The CX Engagement Hub taps analytics to deliver next best actions through omnichannel notifications that guide members through comprehensive workflows. Zipari integrates both payer and third-party systems and delivers a 360-degree view of any member.

