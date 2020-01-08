BenjiLock By Hampton Expands Line, Debuts Biometric Bike, Cabinet/Drawer Locks with Fingerprint Access

New Products, New Colors Introduced for On-The-Go, In-Home Use

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—CES 2020 – In the continuing expansion of its popular BenjiLock By Hampton® product family, Hampton Products is showcasing new biometric locks for outdoor and indoor use, as well as adding new colors to its existing fingerprint padlock line.

THIS BICYCLE U-LOCK HAS A BRAND-NEW KEY: YOUR FINGERPRINT

Providing the ultimate in convenience for cyclists, the BenjiLock By Hampton U-Lock opens with a fingerprint or key, enabling riders to easily secure their bikes wherever their ride takes them. Available in 6- and 8-inch shackle versions, each BenjiLock By Hampton U-Lock features a weather resistant IP-65 lock, case-hardened steel shackle that resists bolt cutters, with cut-strength of 18,000 pounds. In addition to a pick- and drill-resistant cylinder, up to 10 fingerprints can be easily programmed into the lock, and a rechargeable lithium battery provides an estimated 6 months on a single USB charge. Available in matte black, the BenjiLock By Hampton U-Locks have suggested MSRP of between $69 and $79.

KEEP HOUSEHOLD ITEMS SECURE FROM SNOOPERS

Designed for bedroom and closet use, BenjiLock By Hampton Cabinet and Drawer Locks open with fingerprint or key, and enable users to conveniently secure medicines, files, jewelry or other personal valuables – as well as keeping curious children or houseguests from discovering them! Perfect for owner storage in homes used for Airbnb and seasonal rentals, these biometric locks are also a great way to secure kitchen, wine and liquor cabinets from unwanted access.

Powered by four AAA batteries, they feature a sleek, contemporary design, can be installed on most cabinets or drawers, and each is easily programmable for up to 10 different fingerprints. Available in matte black, satin nickel and satin brass, suggested MSRP for the BenjiLock By Hampton Cabinet and Drawer Lock is $75.

BENJILOCK PADLOCKS, TSA TRAVEL/LUGGAGE LOCKS ADD NEW COLORS

With the start of the new year, full-sized BenjiLock By Hampton 43mm Padlocks add a new, elegant color – dark navy, acclaimed as a 2020 “on trend” design favorite – to the bright white and matte black colors currently available. The popular BenjiLock By Hampton TSA Travel/Luggage Locks, designed to enable business and vacation travel without keys, is adding a warm and luxurious rose gold color to the existing bright white and matte black versions now in stores and online.

For more information on new reveals from Hampton Products at CES 2020, please visit benjilock.com.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The Company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

