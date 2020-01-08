Beacon Healthcare Systems’ Virtual Compliance Manager to be Showcased at HCCA Meeting Jan. 26-29 in Florida

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beacon Healthcare Systems will showcase the healthcare industry’s leading compliance, analytics and monitoring solution at the annual Managed Care Compliance Conference Jan. 26–29 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Conducted by the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA), the annual meeting provides an opportunity for health plan compliance managers to learn the latest practices, share strategies, and connect with peers and mentors who work in the industry.

Beacon is currently helping an increasing number of health plans around the country add accuracy, efficiency and confidence to their operations through the use of its Virtual Compliance Manager (VCM), the only solution in the industry to provide state-of-the-art compliance, analytics, monitoring, and regulatory guidance-tracking and routing capabilities. With separate modules for guidance, audit workflow and automated monitoring, VCM is the only solution to provide real-time auditing and monitoring of transactional data that allows a health plan the opportunity to correct and address issues immediately. Its Document Workspace Manager component helps plans distribute important information in a timely manner or assign group and individual tasks to ensure compliance and operational readiness.

The annual HCCA conference brings together leading compliance officers, internal auditors, fraud examiners and others all focused on making sure that their organization is keeping up with increasingly stringent regulations as it concerns compliance with CMS and other regulatory bodies. Beacon Chief Executive Officer Ken Stockman says that his company is “anxious to share with conference attendees how VCM can make their work more efficient while remaining audit ready at all times.

“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have acknowledged government, risk management and compliance solutions such as VCM as a best practice,” he says. “Some of the leading health plans in the country are turning to Beacon to be their trusted partner to help them manage their compliance and risk and stay on the forefront of healthcare regulatory and compliance initiatives, operations and business practices.”

As a silver sponsor of the conference, Beacon is also making available to attendees portable phone chargers to use while at the meeting. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the table in the main hallway to pick up their complimentary charger, which will help make sure that they don’t miss important calls, emails or texts while in Florida. In addition, attendees who stop by Beacon exhibit booth #4 can enter to win a new Apple AirPods Pro. The drawing will be held the evening of Jan. 27, and winners do not need to be present.

The Health Care Compliance Association is a member-based association serving more than 12,000 healthcare compliance professionals across the country. Its mission is to champion ethical practice and compliance standards in all organizations and to provide the necessary resources for compliance professionals and others who share these principles. For further information on HCCA and the January conference, visit hcca-info.org/2020managedcare.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies, providing health plans of all sizes and sponsorships with customizable and scalable SaaS (Service as a Software) solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn to when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com.

Contacts

Pamela Raley



praley@beaconhcs.com

415-823-1925