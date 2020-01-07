    • News

    Savonix to Present at Upcoming Conferences During JPM Healthcare Week in San Francisco

    – Executives will be attending J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week Jan 13-16 in San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Savonix, a digital platform for real-time cognitive insights in clinical trials and clinical care, today announced that Dr. Mylea Charvat, CEO and Founder, will present at the following events during the most important week for healthcare investors on January 13-15, 2020, in San Francisco, CA.

    Presentation details are as follows:

    Startup Health Festival 2020
    Topic: The Patient Voice: Fireside Chat with Dr. Mylea Charvat and Susan Schneider Williams, wife of the late actor Robin Williams and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia
    Date: Monday, January 13, 2020
    Time: 1:50 – 2:25 PM
    Location: 969 Market Street, San Francisco

    Biotech Showcase
    Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
    Time: 11:15 – 11:30 AM
    Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)
    Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

    Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase
    Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
    Time: 1:00 – 1:15 PM
    Track: Balboa (Level 4)
    Location: Parc 55 San Francisco – Union Square

    Savonix will also be on-site exhibiting at Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase.

    About Savonix

    Savonix delivers a fully mobile assessment of cognitive function available on Android and iOS for phone and tablet, the Savonix Cognitive Assessment platform is an accurate, accessible and affordable tool for professional cognitive screens. It empowers healthcare providers, payers and researchers to evaluate and leverage results to improve health and treatment outcomes. Led by clinical neuropsychologists and digital health technology experts, the company has established itself as an authority on cognition globally. To learn more about Savonix, visit Savonix.com.

    Contacts

    Savonix
    Kimberly Ha
    KKH Advisors
    kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com
    917-291-5744

