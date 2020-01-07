Savonix to Present at Upcoming Conferences During JPM Healthcare Week in San Francisco
– Executives will be attending J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week Jan 13-16 in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Savonix, a digital platform for real-time cognitive insights in clinical trials and clinical care, today announced that Dr. Mylea Charvat, CEO and Founder, will present at the following events during the most important week for healthcare investors on January 13-15, 2020, in San Francisco, CA.
Presentation details are as follows:
Startup Health Festival 2020
Topic: The Patient Voice: Fireside Chat with Dr. Mylea Charvat and Susan Schneider Williams, wife of the late actor Robin Williams and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia
Date: Monday, January 13, 2020
Time: 1:50 – 2:25 PM
Location: 969 Market Street, San Francisco
Biotech Showcase
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Time: 11:15 – 11:30 AM
Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)
Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square
Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Time: 1:00 – 1:15 PM
Track: Balboa (Level 4)
Location: Parc 55 San Francisco – Union Square
Savonix will also be on-site exhibiting at Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase.
Connect with Savonix
LinkedIn
Twitter
About Savonix
Savonix delivers a fully mobile assessment of cognitive function available on Android and iOS for phone and tablet, the Savonix Cognitive Assessment platform is an accurate, accessible and affordable tool for professional cognitive screens. It empowers healthcare providers, payers and researchers to evaluate and leverage results to improve health and treatment outcomes. Led by clinical neuropsychologists and digital health technology experts, the company has established itself as an authority on cognition globally. To learn more about Savonix, visit Savonix.com.
Contacts
Savonix
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com
917-291-5744