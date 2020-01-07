Pioneer Steering the Way to the Future at CES 2020

Pioneer showcases advanced automotive sensor solutions, data solutions and product solutions

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES – LVCC, North Hall 3902 – At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Pioneer Corporation is showcasing its portfolio of automotive technology and services with a focus on three primary business areas: sensor solutions to support the future of autonomous driving, data solutions to enhance driver safety and security, and product solutions that can add connectivity and infotainment to practically any vehicle. Pioneer is dedicated to developing technologies to improve and enhance the driving and vehicle ownership experience, including innovations in both aftermarket and automotive OEM technologies.

Pioneer Smart Sensing Innovations Corporation, created to advance the autonomous driving-related business of Pioneer, demonstrates its 3D-LiDAR-based sensing technologies and innovations for the future. As we move closer to the reality of an autonomous driving society, Pioneer is continuing development of a wide lineup of 3D-LiDAR sensors, including a mass-production model currently targeted to start full-scale production from fall 2020. This model, demonstrated at CES 2020, is more compact in size with extended measurement distance and improved overall performance.

Pioneer’s Data Solutions Business Division focuses on the utilization of data, including in-vehicle telematics, to enhance transportation safety and security with a path toward a future free from collisions and traffic congestion. At CES 2020, this group is presenting both current and future Pioneer products and services as well as examples of Pioneer-proprietary competencies that make these solutions a reality. Solutions showcased include Pioneer rDrive, the connected services solution powered by LoJack® that is available for the U.S. market, and Intelligent Pilot, an ADAS solution offered by Pioneer in the Japanese market that estimates the risk of an accident in real time. This estimate is based on various data including digital maps, probe data, accident-prone spots, weather, and driving tendencies.

As a leading manufacturer of in-vehicle technology, the Pioneer Product Solutions group presents a range of solutions for both the automotive aftermarket and automotive OEM applications, including advanced smart connectivity, high performance audio and visual entertainment, and driver assistance technologies such as blind spot awareness and rear visibility systems.

Visitors will experience Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.’s full line of aftermarket products designed to upgrade practically any vehicle, from the classic cars of yesterday to today’s modern automobiles, including the latest automotive aftermarket integration of Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, and multiple prototype integrations of Amazon Alexa Built-in. Following the trend toward larger screen sizes and higher display resolution, Pioneer’s latest in-vehicle multimedia receivers are available in a variety of installation applications and screen sizes with a unique tile-based UI.

To check out all of Pioneer’s technology demonstrations and new products, please visit Pioneer in the North Hall of the Convention Center, booth #3902.

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies (PAT) is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufactures. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices. Building off of more than 75 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.

Warning: Read the operation manual as well as all instructions and cautions before use. Pay attention to the road, limit glances to the device, and do not use any feature if it cannot be operated both safely and legally in your location and environment. Distracted driving may result in serious injury, including death.

PIONEER and the Pioneer logo are registered trademarks of Pioneer Corporation.



LoJack, and the LoJack logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and its subsidiaries in the United States and certain other countries and/or the EU.



Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.



Apple, CarPlay, iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.



Amazon and Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Contacts

Jo Chiaramonte, 408.680.7003, pioneer@allisonpr.com