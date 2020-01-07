Pioneer Debuts Range of NEX In-Dash Receivers With Amazon Alexa Built-In at CES 2020

With Amazon Alexa Built-in, Pioneer’s popular suite of NEX aftermarket in-dash receivers is updated to utilize the popular voice assistant for entertainment, communications and more

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES – LVCC, North Hall 3902 – At CES today, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. debuted its newest lineup of flagship NEX in-dash receivers featuring the latest automotive connectivity solutions, including Amazon Alexa Built-in. Available in three different product configurations and three screen sizes, the lineup consists of the 10.1-inch floating DMH-WT8600NEX, 9-inch floating DMH-WT7600NEX, 9-inch modular DMH-WC6600NEX, and 6.8-inch 2DIN in-dash DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX. All five models also feature Android Auto™ (wired/wireless), Apple CarPlay® (wired/wireless), Gracenote Hybrid Radio and location-based live weather and sports, plus a variety of multimedia entertainment capabilities. Further enhancing the large screen UI experience, the 10.1-inch and 9-inch in-dash receivers also feature HD resolution (1280 x 720) capacitive touchscreens.

With Amazon Alexa Built-in, users can talk to Amazon Alexa directly through the Pioneer NEX receivers. With Alexa, you can ask to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and more. Alexa lives in the cloud, so it’s always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to compatible devices automatically. Using Alexa with the NEX receivers is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly.

“The addition of Amazon Alexa Built-in to our NEX in-dash receivers allows us to continue to be on the forefront of delivering seamless connectivity between the vehicle and the consumer’s smart lifestyle,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “Amazon Alexa allows us to provide a more engaging connected experience, bringing next-level infotainment options to the aftermarket.”

The Pioneer flagship NEX in-dash receiver lineup exhibited at CES 2020 includes:

DMH-WT8600NEX (10.1 inch) / DMH-WT7600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WT8600NEX and DMH-WT7600NEX feature an all new floating display configuration, allowing a large display to be installed using a universal 1-DIN chassis. The floating screen offers horizontal, vertical and tilt adjustability to ensure the best fit and usability in the vehicle’s dash. The DMH-WT8600NEX has a suggested price of $1,200, and the DMH-WT7600NEX a suggested price of $1,000.

DMH-WC6600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WC6600NEX joins Pioneer's lineup of modular solution in-dash receivers introduced at CES 2019, featuring a modular design that combines a large touchscreen display with a hideaway control unit that installers can tuck into separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $900.

DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX (6.8 inch): The DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX are traditional 2DIN chassis for universal application in most vehicles on the road in the U.S. Both the DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX have a suggested price of $600.

All five models also feature Hi-Res Audio playback capability, FLAC file playback, 13-band graphic equalizer, time alignment, 4V RCA preamplifier outputs (front/rear/subwoofer), Bluetooth® connectivity for audio streaming and hands-free communication, SiriusXM Ready® (requires SiriusXM tuner and subscription, sold separately), RGB illumination, rear camera input, HDMI video input for rear seat entertainment, and more. All models except the DMH-W4600NEX have built-in HD Radio™ capability.

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies (PAT) is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufactures. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices. Building off of more than 80 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.

Warning: Read the operation manual as well as all instructions and cautions before use. Pay attention to the road, limit glances to the device, and do not use any feature if it cannot be operated both safely and legally in your location and environment. Distracted driving may result in serious injury, including death. Do not install product where the screen may obstruct the driver’s clear view of the road, impair the performance of a vehicle’s operating systems or safety features, including air bags, block vehicle indicators (lights) or controls or hazard lamp buttons, or impair the driver’s ability to safely operate the vehicle.

