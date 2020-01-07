Nine-Time 2019 Award Winner The Predictive Index (PI) Celebrates 30% YoY Revenue Growth Following Launch of Talent Optimization Discipline

PI Named a Best Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Inc., BBJ, and Glassdoor; a Product Innovator by Brandon Hall Group; and a Fastest-Growing Company on the Inc. 5000 List

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHRO—The Predictive Index (PI), the leader in talent optimization, today announced a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2019. The company also added 170 new reseller companies to its PI Certified Partner network, took home nine prestigious awards—including Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology—and released two new product lines: award-winning PI Design and PI Diagnose. The new products, available for general release this week, join PI’s existing hiring (PI Hire) and management (PI Inspire) solutions to fully align the platform to the talent optimization discipline.

“Last year we took a risk and invested in something bigger than ourselves,” said Mike Zani, CEO of The Predictive Index. “Starting the year off with a $50 million investment from General Catalyst allowed us to completely align the The Predictive Index platform to serve the discipline of talent optimization. Talent optimization has dramatically changed our business, and it’s exciting to see the discipline take hold in the market. I couldn’t be prouder of the strong foundation we built in 2019, and look forward to a year of hypergrowth and delivering even more customer value in 2020.”

PI highlights in 2019 include:

The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Over sixty years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 clients and 350+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, FAM Brands, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 140+ countries. Learn more at https://www.predictiveindex.com/.

