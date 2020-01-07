Nine-Time 2019 Award Winner The Predictive Index (PI) Celebrates 30% YoY Revenue Growth Following Launch of Talent Optimization Discipline
PI Named a Best Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Inc., BBJ, and Glassdoor; a Product Innovator by Brandon Hall Group; and a Fastest-Growing Company on the Inc. 5000 List
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHRO—The Predictive Index (PI), the leader in talent optimization, today announced a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2019. The company also added 170 new reseller companies to its PI Certified Partner network, took home nine prestigious awards—including Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology—and released two new product lines: award-winning PI Design and PI Diagnose. The new products, available for general release this week, join PI’s existing hiring (PI Hire) and management (PI Inspire) solutions to fully align the platform to the talent optimization discipline.
“Last year we took a risk and invested in something bigger than ourselves,” said Mike Zani, CEO of The Predictive Index. “Starting the year off with a $50 million investment from General Catalyst allowed us to completely align the The Predictive Index platform to serve the discipline of talent optimization. Talent optimization has dramatically changed our business, and it’s exciting to see the discipline take hold in the market. I couldn’t be prouder of the strong foundation we built in 2019, and look forward to a year of hypergrowth and delivering even more customer value in 2020.”
PI highlights in 2019 include:
- Company and Channel Growth: The Predictive Index doubled employees and scaled exponentially, strategically investing in partner channel growth to drive a 30% revenue increase while adding 170 new reseller companies to its PI Certified Partner network. Heavy investment in partner success programs and teams led to greater efficiency in partner activation and profitability.
- Product Innovation: The Predictive Index launched two new product lines—PI Design and PI Diagnose. PI Design is a new product that empowers leadership teams to gain agreement on business strategy—and determine if they have the right teams in place to execute that strategy. PI Diagnose is an employee engagement solution that identifies root causes of engagement issues and prescribes clear action paths to address them.
-
Category Expansion: The Predictive Index also unveiled a new Talent Optimization Certification—now accredited by both SHRM and HRCI—that provides business leaders and HR strategists with a framework to elevate their people strategy and drive impactful business results. More than 1,200 people became Talent Optimization Certified this year.
PI also hosted OPTIMA 2019, the inaugural talent optimization conference, where more than 800 business and HR leaders attended. Billy Beane, GM of the Oakland Athletics and subject of Michael Lewis’ book Moneyball, and Mel Robbins, speaker and author of international best-selling book The 5 Second Rule, delivered the opening and closing keynotes. The first Talent Optimization Leadership Awards also took place at OPTIMA, where PI recognized AstraZeneca, First Bank, Hunter Douglas, and eight other organizations as leaders that drove bottom-line impact by aligning their talent strategy with their business strategy. Registration is now open for OPTIMA 2020, occurring October 14-16, 2020 in Boston, MA. Buy tickets here.
-
Industry Accolades: The Predictive Index won a Brandon Hall Group Excellence award in addition to eight more leading culture and business awards:
- Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology: PI won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology bronze award for making the Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology with PI Design. The award recognizes organizations on the forefront of innovation, and those who have developed products that yield positive business impact for their customers.
- Best Place to Work Awards: PI also received four best place to work distinctions in 2019 from The Boston Globe, Inc., Glassdoor, and the Boston Business Journal. Laser-focused on intentional culture-building, PI received high marks for providing an exceptional employee experience and people-first culture.
- Business Awards: CEO Mike Zani and President & Chairman of the board Daniel Muzquiz were awarded EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 New England Award, and PI was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. Zani and Muzquiz were also finalists for MassTLC’s CEO of the Year, and PI was a finalist for MassTLC’s Company of the Year awards in the emerging category.
-
Thought Leadership: The Predictive Index launched the Dream Teams and In Confidence series to decode talent strategy and culture-building with industry leaders:
- Dream Teams is a video series that showcases how the world’s most successful business leaders build winning teams. Hosted by Mike Zani, CEO of The Predictive Index, guests include CEO of Drift David Cancel, Founder and Chairman of Boston Beer Jim Koch, CEO of Nielsen-Kellerman Alix James, among others.
- In Confidence is a podcast that helps people solve everyday workplace issues that erode confidence. Live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, In Confidence is hosted by Drew Fortin, SVP of Sales and Marketing at PI and Alyssa Dver, Chief Confidence Officer at The American Confidence Institute.
About The Predictive Index
The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Over sixty years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 clients and 350+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, FAM Brands, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 140+ countries. Learn more at https://www.predictiveindex.com/.
