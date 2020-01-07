MobileIron Helps Federal Government Agencies Defend Against Cyberattacks and Improve Cybersecurity Posture

Federal government agencies can now build upon MobileIron Cloud with MobileIron Threat Defense to stop mobile threats and improve mobile security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) today announced that its FedRAMP Authorized MobileIron Cloud offering now includes MobileIron Threat Defense (MTD). This means federal agencies can build upon MobileIron Cloud with MTD for mobile threat detection and remediation.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The purpose of the program is to accelerate the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies by saving individual agencies the time and money required to do their own information assurance assessment.

“Federal agencies can now build upon MobileIron Cloud with MobileIron Threat Defense to improve their mobile security,” said Bill Harrod, federal CTO at MobileIron. “This is critical as mobile threats are reaching new levels of sophistication and impact every day. Federal agencies can block mobile threats and stop attacks by implementing a layered security strategy with MobileIron Threat Defense. With one app, federal agencies can detect and remediate both known and zero-day attacks on the mobile device, without disruption to user productivity.”

MTD offers immediate, on-device threat protection. It detects and remediates mobile threats such as device, network, app and phishing attacks, even when the device is offline. MTD also helps protect against Android threats and iOS vulnerabilities with continuous protection against mobile device threats that exploit user behavior and security gaps. In addition to protecting federal data from mobile attacks, MTD enables federal agencies to comply with regulatory requirements, reduce total cost of ownership, and drive business innovation with secure mobile devices, apps, and cloud services.

To learn more about MobileIron Threat Defense, click here. MobileIron Cloud is also listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, an online portal of approved cloud service offerings available for federal government use.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with its mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

