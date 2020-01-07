Change Healthcare Unveils API & Services Connection, a Marketplace to Accelerate Innovation in Healthcare

Provides open, standards-based API products that speed development of advanced healthcare solutions, now available in AWS Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) unveiled its API & Services Connection™, a marketplace for open, standards-based application programming interface (API) products. Now, any healthcare organization––payers, providers, vendors, consultants, and independent developers––can leverage the same capabilities that power the company’s industry-leading healthcare financial, clinical, and engagement solutions. Subscription to the catalogue of APIs is managed through the AWS Marketplace––making it easy for healthcare organizations to rapidly innovate digital health solutions at scale on Amazon Web Services (AWS). To accelerate adoption and use, Change Healthcare will provide comprehensive enablement tools, including implementation guides from the Argonaut Project, an initiative to advance industry adoption of modern, open interoperability standards.





“Our productized APIs empower healthcare start-ups, hospitals and health plans, and other healthcare-focused businesses to more rapidly develop innovative products and services while meeting regulatory requirements,” said Gautam M. Shah, vice president, Platform and Marketplace at Change Healthcare. “Our APIs help reduce application development time, testing, and cost––while promoting interoperability and fostering innovation.”

API products providing solutions to power Revenue Cycle Management, Payment, and Medical Eligibility workflows are now available in the Change Healthcare API & Services Connection. The company is providing market-leading innovation, including its Claims Lifecycle AI API that provides the intelligence to accurately and proactively predict which claims are likely to be denied and why. This product helps increase and accelerate revenue and reduce costs for hospitals and health systems. Over time, Change Healthcare expects to have hundreds of open, standards-based APIs available that represent the company’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare IT solutions, as well as API-based solutions from its partners.

“Companies in the digital health space are trending towards using more and more purpose-built APIs to manage specific parts of the patient access and billing workflows,” said Nathan Swartley, director of product at Hinge Health. “Hinge Health is using the Change Healthcare Eligibility API to verify new applicants across multiple payers and deliver speedy implementations for our customers.”

Micky Tripathi, Argonaut Project manager and president and CEO of the Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative, added, “APIs are the key to advancing the healthcare industry’s adoption of modern, open interoperability standards. Change Healthcare’s use of open standards means that these APIs and services can be readily deployed across the healthcare ecosystem––whether connecting to EHRs, adding functionality to payers’ and providers’ internally-developed solutions, or enhancing other third-party solutions. This is a resource with the potential to help reduce the time and cost associated with many health information technology deployments. It’s very exciting that anyone can take advantage of, and benefit from, these open industry healthcare APIs to foster a more open, interoperable, and capable healthcare IT universe.”

Payers, providers, vendors, consultants, and independent developers can access the Change Healthcare API & Services Connection now.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

