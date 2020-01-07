CES Day One: P&G Showcases Insights and Analytics Fueling the Future of Consumer Products; Advocates for Consumer Privacy Protections

P&G LifeLab Experience and Online, Interactive Exhibit Opens Today

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) executives today will showcase how the Company’s decades of consumer insights, application of advanced analytics and consumer-centric approach to innovation are transforming everyday products and delivering meaningful consumer experiences, ultimately improving the quality of life for billions of people around the world.





In a separate activity alongside leaders from Apple, Facebook and the US Federal Trade Commission, Company executives will also detail efforts to protect consumers, their data and their data rights as technology is increasingly integrated into everyday life.

P&G’s physical and virtual LifeLab Experiences also begin today at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show and online at www.PGLifeLab.com.

Program Highlights

Transforming Routine Habits into Meaningful Consumer Behaviors – 9:00 a.m. PT

As part of the CES Research Summit, P&G leaders will highlight the critical blend of research methodologies the Company uses to achieve transformative consumer insights and explore shifts in consumer behavior. Executives will also reveal the insights P&G data scientists have gathered to inform the Company’s approach to creating and enhancing products that not only meet consumer needs, but also go beyond product functionality to positively impact society.

Participants:

Dr. Mehmet Oz – Attending Physician, NY Presbyterian – Columbia Medical Center

David Taylor – Chairman and CEO, Procter & Gamble

Steve Bishop – CEO, P&G Health Care

MaryLynn Ferguson-McHugh – CEO, P&G Ventures and P&G Family Care

Lisa Ernst – Vice President, R&D, P&G Health Care

This event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Room, North Hall, N256 and livestreamed by the Consumer Technology Association.

Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want – 1:00 p.m. PT

In a CES SuperSession, P&G will join leading technology leaders and regulators to discuss how privacy, transparency and consent have emerged as strategic imperatives for multiple industries, and how by working together, companies can provide consumer protection while protecting their ability to innovate freely. Most importantly, this session will highlight efforts to better serve consumers by protecting their data and data rights.

Participants:

Susan Shook – Global Privacy Officer, P&G

Erin Egan – VP, Public Policy and Chief Privacy Officer for Policy, Facebook

Jane Horvath – Senior Director, Global Privacy, Apple

Rebecca Slaughter – Commissioner, US Federal Trade Commission

This event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Room, North Hall, N257 and livestreamed by the Consumer Technology Association.

P&G Life Lab Presents – The Future of Advertising, and The Connected Home Through the Eyes of the Consumer

In the P&G LifeLab exhibit at the Sands Expo (#42131), P&G and its partners take to the LifeLab stage to discuss how consumers are navigating life in evolving, increasingly connected homes, as well as the future of advertising in a world where consumers are embracing over-the-top programming and seeking to avoid ads.

Visit the P&G LifeLab in Las Vegas at the CES Smart Homes Marketplace in the Sands Expo, booth number 42131. Or, visit the LifeLab online at www.PGLifeLab.com to see a live stream of all of sessions.

