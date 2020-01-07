Array by Hampton Adds Versatile Video Doorbell, Geofencing Garage Door Opener to Smart Home Security Line

Homeowners, Renters, Vacationers Gain Peace of Mind Through Hampton’s Expanding One App Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—CES 2020 – Hampton Products is expanding its Array By Hampton® product lineup with the addition of connected video doorbells and garage door openers. These connected products are new additions to the Array By Hampton ecosystem of connected home security locks, cameras and other devices, all of which operate under the single Array® app.

The powerful Array app, available for iOS and Android users, pulls all Array connected devices into one place and provides a central control center to operate and customize every Array By Hampton device. The app allows for easy viewing of video and audio content to see and hear what’s happening, the ability to directly interact with visitors through the connected lights and cameras, and adjust other devices in the area to brighten the scene or lock or unlock the locks – all using a single app.

Array By Hampton’s Video Doorbell connects to a home or apartment’s Wi-Fi® – no hub needed – and enables users to see, hear and speak to visitors through the all-in-one Array app. Technology developed for the Array By Hampton two-way communications system reduces the video latency found in some competitive products and also offers clear, two-way audio. Designed to mount securely without damage to doors and surrounding areas, this Array By Hampton product can be used by homeowners as well as those who rent or lease, including apartments and stays in AirBnB, VRBO or other vacation rentals.

The video doorbell can operate as a single, stand-alone security device, or in conjunction with multiple other Array By Hampton smart connected home products. Through the iOS and Android apps, users can get notifications when there is motion at the front door or if someone rings the doorbell, and view an activity log to see who came and went.

The new Array By Hampton Garage Door Opener brings location-based automation, door notification and peace of mind to homeowners looking to upgrade one of the most functional areas of their homes. Users can add geofencing capabilities to enable users to open and close garage doors based on vehicle position, remotely monitor and control garage doors from anywhere, and verify one of the biggest worries when on an errand, traveling or simply turned in for the night – whether their garage door was left open or has been closed.

All Array By Hampton smart products work with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant™, Siri® and Apple® Widget, in addition to the Array app. Hampton’s video doorbell and garage door opener will be available in spring 2020.

For more information on new reveals from Hampton Products at CES 2020, please visit arraylock.com.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

Contacts

Ron Antonette | 562-596-4466 | ron@rantonette.com

Jim Hughes | 323-397-7077 | jim@jim-hughes.net