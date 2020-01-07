Applied Information Showcases C-V2X Transportation Infrastructure Featuring Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Platform at CES 2020

Deployments of AI-500-095 Dual-Mode C-V2X Roadside Unit Currently Underway in Georgia and Texas

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure solutions, today unveiled its C-V2X infrastructure roadside unit (RSU) featuring the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The configurable AI-500-095 Dual-Mode RSU with the 9150 C-V2X chipset provides direct communication of Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT) and Basic Safety Messages to equipped vehicles and smartphones. The product also provides redundant communication via the cellular network and other customer-specified pathways.

“The infrastructure plays a critical role in leading the way for widespread adoption and deployment of connected vehicle technology with all its benefits of improved safety and efficiency,” said Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information President. “Working with Qualcomm Technologies provides roadway operators with the confidence to deploy today and be ready for new applications and advances in communications in the future. As evidence of this, deployments are currently underway in Georgia and Texas.”

Applied Information will feature the AI-500-095 Dual-Mode RSU in the Qualcomm Technologies booth in the North Hall #5606 from Tuesday, January 7 through Thursday, January 9.

“With the deployment of C-V2X technology accelerating, vehicle-to-everything communications will be a cornerstone of improved road and public safety, especially as autonomous systems gain traction,” said Jim Misener, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Working with Applied Information to develop an advanced C-V2X system will realize the potential of mobility innovation, and address complex safety challenges automakers are pursuing.”

As a global solution for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, C-V2X is designed to improve automotive safety, traffic efficiency, and automated driving with its low latency communications, allowing vehicles to communicate directly with other vehicles, pedestrians, and roadside infrastructure without the involvement of a cellular network or network subscription. The technology also enables emergency vehicles to get green lights in the direction of travel while safely bringing all other traffic to a halt, as well as alerting drivers to road conditions and other hazards even when there is no visibility. With a strong evolution path in 3GPP to 5G New Radio (5G NR), C-V2X will offer the performance and support connected vehicles need to communicate with transportation infrastructure, leading to less congestion, reduced emissions and a smoother driving experience.

The addition of the 9150 C-V2X chipsets as part of Applied Information’s products gives Roadway Operators a single solution to support signal preemption for first responders, signal priority to transit buses and safety messages to drivers and autonomous vehicles. The technology also provides Roadway Operators with a platform upon which to create additional applications for alerts and warnings for school zone safety, work zone safety, special event traffic management and public safety.

C-V2X connected infrastructure applications supported by the AI-500-095 Dual-Mode Roadside Unit include:

Traffic signals

Emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption

Transit bus traffic signal priority

School zone flashing beacons

Changeable message signs

Work zone safety

About Applied Information –

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

