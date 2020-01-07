Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 24, 2020, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 17, 2020. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13697587. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 233 hotels with approximately 29,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio comprises 107 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, one Hyatt-branded hotel and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Contacts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Kelly Clarke, Vice President, Investor Relations

804-727‐6321

kclarke@applereit.com