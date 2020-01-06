WiSA Fuels the Growing Wireless Audio Category; CES Showcase Highlights the Future of Home Entertainment

Continued Roll Out of WiSA Ready TVs, WiSA Certified Products and New Transmitter Solutions Drive Innovative Sound Experiences for the New Decade

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio—Consumer Electronics Show—WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today unveiled its line-up of product demonstrations, showcasing WiSA’s superior wireless audio technology standard—already adopted by the world’s top consumer electronics manufacturers and brands. Newly launched and up-and-coming wireless home audio solutions will be demonstrated January 7-10 in WiSA’s suite (#29-236) at the Venetian Hotel.

“With the acceleration of WiSA Ready™* TVs and WiSA Certified™ products in market and coming to market in 2020, as well as new transmitter solutions, the future of wireless home audio is already here,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “WiSA experienced tremendous traction in 2019 and that volume is anticipated to grow exponentially in 2020 and beyond. As a result, WiSA technology is truly the new gold standard of the industry, powering and connecting the most advanced devices and systems for wireless home audio.”

In the WiSA suite, attendees can immerse themselves in a range of product demonstrations and home entertainment audio experiences that highlight the simplicity and compatibility of WiSA technology standards. WiSA-based components, devices and systems work together seamlessly, and deliver best-in-class sound capabilities that are cost-effective and easy for consumers to set-up, even for complete 7.1 and Atmos 5.1.2 speaker set-ups.

WiSA Demos and Highlights at CES Include:

LG Electronics : continued support of the wireless audio movement, making its 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs WiSA Ready

: continued support of the wireless audio movement, making its 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs WiSA Ready Harman Kardon : launched its second WiSA Certified solution—The HK Surround 5.1, a simple, single box solution, aimed at the mid-level price market and delivering big sound

: launched its second WiSA Certified solution—The HK Surround 5.1, a simple, single box solution, aimed at the mid-level price market and delivering big sound Savant Smart Audio : launched its Smart Audio WiSA Certified product line, elegantly integrating intelligent, whole house control and an immersive multi-channel audio system based around a feature-packed sound bar and offering surround speakers and a subwoofer to complete the immersive experience

: launched its Smart Audio WiSA Certified product line, elegantly integrating intelligent, whole house control and an immersive multi-channel audio system based around a feature-packed sound bar and offering surround speakers and a subwoofer to complete the immersive experience Enclave : launched three new home theater systems as well as its Cinesync application for smart TVs and smart devices that allows the user to set up, tune and control their wireless home theater system with their existing remote via a large range smart TVs and devices from multiple brands, including Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Sony, Toshiba, and Insignia

: launched three new home theater systems as well as its Cinesync application for smart TVs and smart devices that allows the user to set up, tune and control their wireless home theater system with their existing remote via a large range smart TVs and devices from multiple brands, including Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Sony, Toshiba, and Insignia Sharp: exclusive sneak peek at a prototype of new WiSA Ready speakerless 8K TV, slated for release later this year

exclusive sneak peek at a prototype of new WiSA Ready speakerless 8K TV, slated for release later this year Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System: newly launched, updated system delivers immersive, theater-quality experiences leveraging the WiSA audio standard, as well as its Tuned by THX calibrations. This updated edition features the Axiim LINK, so users can take advantage of enhanced tuning capabilities—EQ, channel trim and bass management. For Xbox players in particular, this heightens the surround sound experience to pull gamers even deeper into the action within the ultimate, wireless audio environment

newly launched, updated system delivers immersive, theater-quality experiences leveraging the WiSA audio standard, as well as its Tuned by THX calibrations. This updated edition features the Axiim LINK, so users can take advantage of enhanced tuning capabilities—EQ, channel trim and bass management. For Xbox players in particular, this heightens the surround sound experience to pull gamers even deeper into the action within the ultimate, wireless audio environment New WiSA Transmitter Solutions: showcase of multiple, new and simple solutions that will make it seamless to connect to approximately one billion new and existing TVs – and vastly expand the market opportunity for delivering amazing and immersive audio experiences with ease

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

