TP-Link Unveils Deco Mesh Family with Complete Line of Wi-Fi 6 Options, Bringing Greater Performance and Better Value to Consumers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced a family of Deco Mesh Whole Home Wi-Fi solutions that support the newest 802.11ax wireless standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6. TP-Link’s new line of Deco Mesh products—which include the Deco X90, Deco X60 and Deco X20—provides robust and reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home at a price more consumers can afford. TP-Link’s Deco Mesh solutions will be on display during CES, January 7-10 at Sands Expo, Level 2, Booth #42742.

“These new TP-Link Deco Mesh offerings leverage cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi mesh experience,” said Louis Liu, CEO of TP-Link USA. “Our next-generation Deco Mesh systems provide strong, uninterrupted streaming anywhere in and around the home, whether you’re lounging in the basement or gardening in the backyard. By combining mesh Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6, you not only increase the connection speed of your devices but also dramatically improve the network capacity and efficiency, making it the perfect solution for users with smart devices throughout their homes.”

Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, AX6600 Triband, 2-Pack (Deco X90)

The first member of the Deco Mesh Wi-Fi family is Deco X90, winner of a CES 2020 Innovation Award. Deco X90 features a sleek, modern design that fits anywhere in the home. Utilizing tri-Band mesh technology up to 6600Mbps* (574Mbps @ 2.4GHz + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz_1 + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz_2), the Deco X90 maximizes its performance and connects up to 200 devices, covering up to 6,000 sq. ft with lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. The dynamic backhaul technology can utilize all three bands to provide ultra-fast and stable connections between units when more backhaul is required. The system comes with a 2.5Gbps WAN port that makes full use of 1Gbps internet access speeds.

Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, AX3000, 2-Pack (Deco X60)

The next Deco Mesh Wi-Fi family member is Deco X60, another great option to get lightning-fast mesh Wi-Fi 6 coverage throughout your home. Utilizing dual band Mesh technology up to 3000Mbps* (574Mbps @ 2.4GHz + 2402Mbps @ 5GHz), two units work together to deliver up to 5,000 sq. ft. of powerful Wi-Fi 6 covering each and every corner of the room. With Deco X60, you can also connect more than 150 devices at the same time and keep every mobile or smart home device running at a top speed.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, AX1800, 2 or 3-Pack (Deco X20)

Last is the Deco X20, a dual band AX1800 solution (574Mbps @ 2.4GHz + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz) which offers you a budget-friendly way to upgrade to mesh Wi-Fi 6. With a 2-pack only priced at $189.99, you can enjoy all of the benefits of TP-Link Deco Mesh technology and Wi-Fi 6 without breaking the bank.

All of these Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems feature TP-Link Deco Mesh Technology, which includes seamless roaming, adaptive routing and self-healing for optimal network connectivity. They also support OFDMA technology and DL/UL MU-MIMO technology, enabling more connected devices in dense environments, while significantly increasing network capacity and efficiency compared to traditional Wi-Fi 5 routers. These solutions support the newest security standard, WPA 3, making them more secure. And, they offer premium antivirus and IOT security through TP-Link HomeCare Pro, available with a subscription, providing next level security and control for your home network.

Management through the Deco mobile app for iOS or Android makes it easy to set up, manage, monitor and control internet use for the whole family from anywhere. And finally, all models work with Amazon Alexa so you can quickly and easily control your guest Wi-Fi network through voice control.

Pricing & Availability

Deco X90 (2-pack) has an MSRP of $449.99 and is expected to be available in April 2020.



Deco X60 (2-pack) has an MSRP of $269.99 and is expected to be available in March 2020.



Deco X20 (2-pack) has an MSRP of $189.99 and Deco X20 (3-pack) has an MSRP of $269.99. Both are expected to be available in March 2020.

