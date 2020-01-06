TP-Link launches new HomeCareTM Pro With Avira-powered IoT Security for the Smart Home

Avira AI Technology is Integrated in TP-Link’s Router Security Suite at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$tplink #Avira–TP-Link is pleased to release the new HomeCareTM Pro powered by Avira. Consumers can now ensure the privacy of their smart homes with this combination of TP-Link’s router experience and Avira’s best-in-class device security.

No privacy or security in a smart home

Smart homes, with their assortment of unmonitored and unsecured devices, are a privacy and security nightmare. Invasive devices siphon out user details and hijacked devices/routers launch Mirai-inspired DDoS attacks. The risks are compounded by devices being rushed to market with vulnerabilities that users are not aware of or able to patch. Even the American FBI has warned about the hacking and privacy risks that come with smart TVs.

Routers, from their position as the gateway of smart homes, have an absolutely critical role. A role that makes them a major target for cyberattacks. Today, they are a channel through which hackers infiltrate to exploit vulnerable IoT devices.

The Avira research team has found that routers make up more than 75% of the infected devices in IoT attacks. The second most commonly attacked device — with a device share of just over 25% — are IP cameras. Given that these attacks either go through or directly target routers, it is mission critical that the security positioning of routers is reinforced.

On the hunt for the vulnerable and exposed

Cybercriminals sense every opportunity and are constantly on the hunt for unprotected and exposed smart devices — a quest made even easier by devices with hard-coded or difficult-to-change credentials. A honeypot set up by Avira threat researchers recorded its first attacks within five minutes of being connected to the internet.

Even worse, many of these attacks were not sophisticated ones. Attacks targeting devices with blank or empty credentials made up 25.6% of the total, followed by 23.4% targeting weak or default credentials such as “support | support.” Parallel to this, a quarter of the IoT malware attacks showed hackers zeroing in on known vulnerabilities — mirroring a common malware strategy for computers.

Privacy and security sized for your smart home

TP-Link has been committed to improving customers’ internet experience, stability, speed, and security for 24 years. Awareness of vulnerabilities built into smart homes drew TP-Link and Avira together as they developed the HomeCareTM Pro security suite. This solution is sited at the router level — the best place to ensure gateway security for an entire host of smart devices. Powered by Avira’s “engineered-in-Germany” AI technology and deep antivirus experience, HomeCareTM Pro starts by securing the Wi-Fi gateway to the home and continues to protect the home network and all devices.

HomeCareTM Pro protects all connected devices in the home network against external and internal attacks and blocks incoming threats with its malicious content filter. Within the network, HomeCareTM Pro identifies and blocks suspicious behavior from individual devices and flags invasive tracker activity. Its DDoS protection prevents devices from joining malicious botnets and being misused to knock targeted sites off the internet. These extensive features are driven by advanced machine learning techniques to give users a nearly hands-free secure online experience.

Drive faster, drive even more securely

Combining TP-Link’s router expertise with Avira’s security experience is a clear win-win situation for users.

“ We are thrilled to bring these new security solutions to market with networking devices designed to transform the user experience with their new speed and connectivity features. It’s more than speed, as HomeCareTM Pro makes the smart home safe by closing vulnerable security windows,” said Pingji Li, VP & GM of TP-Link Networking BU.

“ Avira is honored to work with TP-Link to bring faster, more secure Wi-Fi routers to market that are targeted for both consumers and ISPs. The connected world is moving faster than ever — and by combining Avira SafeThings technology with TP-Link’s router expertise, we can protect people more effectively,” said Travis Witteveen, CEO of Avira.

Hi-resolution screenshots of HomeCareTM Pro powered by Avira are available here.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN and broadband CPE devices, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and regions and serving billions of people worldwide.

With a proven heritage of stability, performance, and value, TP-Link has curated a portfolio of products that meets the networking needs of all individuals. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is expanding today to exceed the demands of tomorrow. For more information about TP-Link visit www.tp-link.com.

About Avira

Avira protects people in the connected world — enabling everyone to manage and secure their digital lives. Avira provides a consumer-focused portfolio of security and privacy solutions for Windows and Mac computers, Android and iOS smartphones, home networks, and smart devices (IoT). All Avira features are available as licensed SDKs and APIs. Working together, Avira and its partners protect more than 500 million devices globally. Avira solutions consistently achieve best-in-class results from independent security tests.

Avira is a privately held company headquartered near Lake Constance, Germany, with additional offices in the EU, the United States, and Asia. A portion of Avira’s sales support the Auerbach Foundation, which assists education, children, and families in need. For more information about Avira visit www.avira.com.

Contacts

Rich Mullikin, APR



Rocket Science PR, for Avira GmbH



Tel: +1 415 464 8110 x216



Mobile: +1 925 354 7444



rich@rocketscience.com