SleepScore Labs and Serta Simmons Bedding Partner to Put Consumers at the Center of Mattress Innovation

Groundbreaking Collaboration Unlocks Research and Development in Mattress Sector

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, today announced its partnership with Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), the world’s leading bedding company providing great sleep experiences. The two companies, which are committed to positively impacting the way the world sleeps, partnered on a first-of-its-kind sleep study, exploring the effects of sleeping on the iComfort by Serta® CF4000 mattress and its ability to create comfortable and restful sleep.

SleepScore Labs and SSB partnered to put consumers at the center of mattress research and development. Leveraging SleepScore technology powered by ResMed, the SleepScore Labs study provided SSB with objective and self-reported sleep data on how these materials impacted sleepers throughout the night – a key component of consumer-focused innovation. Based on self-reported data, 80% of study participants felt sleeping on the iComfort mattress improved their overall sleep. Participants also reported falling asleep faster and achieving better sleep throughout the night without waking up compared to their original foam mattress. Factors such as feeling cool when getting into bed contributed to the iComfort’s high scores.

Throughout this sleep study, SleepScore Labs utilized SleepScore technology powered by ResMed to track and analyze non-contact measurements from participants’ sleep. This allowed participants to remain sleeping in the comfort of their own homes on the new iComfort CF4000 mattress which features AirSupport™ Foam that smartly contours around your body to help alleviate aches and pains caused by pressure points.

“A study like this opens a lot of doors for further research and development of not only mattresses, but other bedding products in the market,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO at SleepScore Labs. “We’re thrilled to partner with Serta Simmons Bedding on future studies to bring this type of research into their future product development.”

As SleepScore Labs and SSB aim to enhance the lives of millions of people around the world through sleep, the two brands will continue partnering to measure the impact of varying mattresses on sleep in an effort to bring future sleep enhancing products to market.

“Research and development in the bedding industry has been strong in material science and self-reported customer experience, but often failed to include objective sleep measures, for the simple reason that traditional sleep measurement is specialized, costly and cumbersome to implement,” said Roy Raymann, Chief Scientific Officer at SleepScore Labs. “With our proprietary technology and research services, we delivered the objective sleep measurement that Serta Simmons Bedding was looking for.”

“As the leading bedding company, we’ve always been focused on providing better sleep, and we want to understand how to take that further with our products to unlock the true potential behind a great night of rest,” said JD Velilla, Head of Sleep Experience at Serta Simmons Bedding. “It’s about understanding and exploring new ways to really impact someone’s sleep health and recovery.”

SleepScore Labs is backed by over a decade of research and millions of hours of sleep data and is committed to helping the world’s biggest brands develop new products and determine their efficacy even before going to market. SSB continues to put consumers at the forefront of their innovation and invested over one million dollars in research and development to bring the new iComfort by Serta® line to market in October 2019. The new iComfort foam line can be found at furniture and bedding retailers nationwide, and on serta.com. SSB will be making an appearance at CES alongside SleepScore Labs and can be found at booth 44149 in the Sands Expo Hall.

About SleepScore Labs

We’re the sleep company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying millions of hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world’s most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we’ve developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world’s most accurate sleep app. SleepScore Labs’ ecosystem also provides data insights, product evaluation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions in the sleep industry.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is the leading sleep company and the largest manufacturer, marketer and supplier of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages the two best-selling bedding brands in the mattress industry: Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent retail channels throughout North America. SSB also owns the Tuft & Needle® original direct-to-consumer mattress brand. SSB operates more than 30 manufacturing plants throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.

