Sabinetek Features Award-Winning Audio Product “SmartMike+” at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beijing Sabine Technology Co., Ltd, (also known for Sabinetek) will attend the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to be held in Las Vegas, NV from January 7, 2020 to January 10, 2020 with the latest awarded product – SmartMike+.

SmartMike+ is a groundbreaking wireless microphone with real-time transmission and synchronization of full band stereo for vlogging, recording, remixing, voice-over, dubbing and more with smartphones. It is also the world’s first mic that transmits wireless, multi-channel audio at ultra low-latency within a range of 15 meters, synchronize audio and video in real time with Bluetooth only. SmartMike+ records full band audio at 44.1/48KHz, which is more than six times the frequency of conventional mono microphones (e.g. Apple AirPods). Pair two SmartMike+s with the SMike+ App via Bluetooth, the App will automatically switch to TWS mode. You can record audio from two SmartMike+s simultaneously (TWS Mode), which is ideal for group interviews, concerts, wedding receptions or other large venues and events. In powerful M/S (Master/Slave) mode, SmartMike+ can be used with any video recording devices to capture studio quality audio that matches the equally professional video; or with any speaker to amplify the captured audio. Simply hook up one SmartMike+ to your digital camera/GoPro/PC/speaker via a 3.5mm AUX cable to act as a receiver and then can pair SmartMike+ with another (to act as a microphone) via Bluetooth. Once paired successfully, the two SmartMike+s act as intercoms among them, providing full duplex capacity between two SmartMike+s with real time two ways audio communication via Bluetooth within 15 meters. It can also be used in the same way with any third-party App on a smartphone, such as Filmic-Pro, Tiktok, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, etc.

With an embedded intelligent algorithm, SmartMike+ is always prepared to record optimum acoustics by reducing sounds like wind or background noise like people chatting. The multiple design features for Noise Reduction includes multi-band noise reduction algorithm, adjustable from the SMike+ App; a wind stopper for outdoor usage which is useful for reducing strong wind gusts; an external cardioid microphone pattern to reduce background noise and to keep the microphone focused on the audio source. SMike+ App also allows you in real-time to mix audio from different audio sources. Use your smartphone to create a music video, interview, and or dance videos. Mixing in your favorite music, shows, and movies has never been easier! Synchronize audio and video in real time using the powerful SMike+ App. With the SMike+ App adjust background music levels, and vocal levels in real-time.

This small wireless mic clips to a jacket or the collar of a T-shirt and uses noise removing technology to overcome poor sound quality and background noise. Its weight is only 14g with dimension 2.3 x 0.4 x 0.6 inch. This small device with high performance will be showcased at CES.

About Beijing Sabine Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, Sabine Technologies Co., Ltd, or SABINETEK, focuses on the development of technologies and products for human oriented natural hearing experience. With more than five years of development, SABINETEK is now an innovative technology company with a particular strength and global leadership position in mobile internet acoustics audio processing and communication. Backed by its patented technologies as well as partnerships with leading companies such as Qualcomm. SABINETEK excels at industry-leading acoustic processing algorithms for quality restoration, digital audio effects, codecs and AI based source processing. Sabinetek has won six Innovation Awards at CES for three consecutive years since 2018.

The ultimate vision of SABINETEK is connecting the world with sound.

Contacts

Kenny Hsieh



kenny@sabinetek.com